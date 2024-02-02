In Transbaikalia, customs officers detained eight containers with uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Trans-Baikal Territory, customs officers found eight containers with uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a freight train at a railway checkpoint.

According to the head of the Chita customs Vladimir Ignatiev, the cargo was in transit through China to Poland.

The cargo was declared as sports and work clothes

Ignatiev explained that the contents of the containers were determined by scanning them at the checkpoint. According to the declaration, there should have been sports and work clothes there.

The inspection and inspection complex showed that they were not exactly sportswear in terms of fabric density and other parameters. One container was pulled out, opened, and there were trunks with addresses to Ukraine. They contained uniforms with the symbols of the Ukrainian army. Vladimir Ignatievhead of Chita customs

He noted that the manufacturer is not indicated on the tags, but in Ukrainian it is written that this is a military uniform. The trunks were factory-packed, compressed and placed in vacuum packaging. All eight containers were detained and will be inspected for about another week, Ignatiev said. The FSB is investigating the circumstances of the incident; a criminal case has not yet been initiated, the head of customs added.

Photo: Bumble Dee / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Previously, they tried to deliver components for self-propelled guns through Russia to Ukraine.

Prior to this, in the Belgorod region, FSB officers stopped the smuggling of components for the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) into the territory of Ukraine. They wanted to illegally deliver military products to a defense complex enterprise. Security forces established the involvement of a Ukrainian citizen in this.

A criminal case has been opened against him, the defendant faces up to seven years in prison.

In Ukraine, there were reports of poor-quality uniforms for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In August, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported the supply of low-quality uniforms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which resulted in damage to the budget of more than 35 million hryvnia (over 93 million rubles). According to the investigation, in 2022, contracts for the supply of clothing were concluded between one of the military units and a garment factory.

According to the document, it was planned to supply windproof and insulated winter jackets, as well as summer field suits for the Ukrainian army, but they turned out to be of inadequate quality. As the Ukrainian publication “Zerkalo Nedeli” found out, the cost of the products was tripled.