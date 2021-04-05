In Krasnoyarsk, a check is being carried out upon the discovery of abandoned containers with marking of chemical waste at a dump. About it reported on the website of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

The check began on April 2 after the information about the find appeared in the media. The operational services of the city examined the containers. The possibility of their transfer to a specialized organization is being determined. Employees of Rosprirodnadzor and the Ministry of Ecology were also involved in the work.

It remains to be determined whether the contents of the containers have contaminated the soil.

The security of the territory is ensured by law enforcement officers.