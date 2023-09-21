Genoa – A group of people this evening on the heights of Rivarolo contest the location in the neighborhood, within some containers for residential use, of a group of unaccompanied minors who are expected to arrive in the next few days.

Police on site (photo Pambianchi)

After yesterday’s protest, which prevented the arrival of new containers on board a truck that had to turn back, some residents of the area they are here again this evening guarding the area. It is not yet known whether the truck will try to return again or not.



The containers for residential use on the heights of Rivarolo (photo Pambianchi)