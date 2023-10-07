Genoa – “The affair of Via Cambiaso, hour after hour, only confirms how inappropriate the method and substance of the path started by the private and public entities involved was.” A group that signs it writes it “The inhabitants of Valpolcevera” to the Prefect of Genoa, Renato Franceschelli, to ask for a meeting after the case of the containers for migrants in Rivarolo. The case, we remember, is now also the subject of an investigation by the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office: the judiciary wants to understand whether the conflict of interests feared by the mayor himself, Marco Bucci, occurred when it was discovered that the land on which to place the container houses for migrants are owned by a now former collaborator of the councilor in charge of social services, Lorenza Rosso. Bucci declared that the Municipality will no longer do anything on that area but that, at the same time, the Prefecture could always use it to welcome migrants: adults rather than minors. This is why the inhabitants ask a meeting with the Prefect of Genoa, to be listened to and receive information.

The letter

“Our behavior was immediately more than collaborative – the inhabitants write – aware of the national emergency and how important it was to address the issue of hospitality in a civil and supportive manner but with adequate sharing and transparency. The contradictions that emerged were numerous to the point that the Mayor defined the entire operation as ‘a stumble’ and defined the affair as a stumbling block before concluding with “Nothing will be done about it”. adding, however, that if the Prefecture wanted to create a CAS (Foreigners Reception Center) in via Cambiaso will be able to do it. In our opinion, enormous mistakes were made, it would have been decisive to listen to or discuss with those who had many doubts before positioning the containers and opening the construction site at the former Ricciotti club. We are aware that many resources will have been invested, however our community cannot and must not be penalized. Whoever made a mistake pays! However, we believe it is correct, even though it is private property, to know, in the immediate future, what the use of that space will be. In recent days we have read and heard about the resignation of municipal councilors, about conflicts of interest, the Mayor himself has defended the actions of the council, in controversy with part of the majority who support him”.

“There the Public Prosecutor’s Office appears to have opened a case. These aspects do not concern us, what we ask you out loud is that after a first serious mistake you do not make another one. We have the feeling that this is something more than a hypothesis, persevering in the idea of ​​using containers for other immigrants would be wrong. It was a serious mistake to use an inadequate area for unaccompanied minors. Our opinion would not change if they were other immigrants, albeit adults. We would consider this choice as a slap in the face to all of us, to the thousand of our fellow citizens who signed the request for a meeting addressed to you. We strongly reiterate that we believe in the values ​​of inclusion and hospitality as long as choices are made that respect everyone’s dignity! We are awaiting your response. The inhabitants of Valpolcevera”