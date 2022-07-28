Shipping freight on container ships is expected to continue above what was practiced before the pandemic in the 3rd quarter of this year. The estimate is from Antaq (National Waterway Transport Agency).

“The lack of containers and the logistical capacity of the ports, together with the increase in the demand for handling containerized cargo, driven by the increase in the e-commerce market and the concentration of the maritime transport market, caused a major international logistical problem; being certain that the most probable prognoses estimate that this situation will last in a horizon of mmedium term”the report says.

Antaq’s working group monitors the causes and consequences of the lack of containers in the shipping market on routes involving Brazil. The report indicates the group’s conclusions.

The increase in the transport of this type of cargo started between 2020 and 2021. The reasons are the change in consumption worldwide caused by the pandemic, which increased the use of computers, computer supplies, television and air conditioning, for example. This caused an increase in the cost of freight for containerized cargo and the delay in the shipment of other cargoes worldwide.

Among the findings found by the regulatory agency under analysis with users, are:

scale omissions (observed in 90% of terminals);

cargo rolling (delay in loading cargo onto ships);

lack of containers;

freight increase;

congestion at terminals;

boarding/disembarkation cancellation;

suspension of routes/stops;

changes to rules and undue charges for demurrage;

user selectivity; and

changes in delivery times.

According to the director of Antaq, Flavia Takafashi, the great finding was the finding of omissions in scales, which are cancellations of ship access to a certain port terminal. In practice, this means that the dockings of ships scheduled to take place in a certain time frame will no longer take place.

In addition to these findings, a concentration of cargo movement was also observed in ports with terminals managed by shipowners. Another point are ships with crew with covid-19 and a greater concentration of volumes in integrated terminals (which belong to shipowners) and fewer logistical options. Antaq also realized that, due to these factors, the loss of credibility of the port and loss of cargo in cabotage navigation (between ports in the same country) resulted.

Antaq’s findings are similar to those seen in the logistics company’s report DHL Global Forwarding published in early July of this year and which also evaluated the performance of companies in the sector in the 1st half of 2022. Here is the intact of the document (1.9 MB).

According to DHL, on average, freight for a container load cost around US$2,000 in the last quarter of 2020 and reached around US$10,000 at the beginning of the last quarter of last year. The expectation, according to the logistics company, is that the price for transporting this type of cargo remains high.

On one of the main maritime trade routes, which is the United States-Shanghai, the price of freight on a container ship went from approximately US$ 1,000 in the 3rd quarter of 2020 to US$ 4,500 in the last quarter and should have a slight increase in July. to August.

As a direct consequence of this rise, shipping companies began to make historic profits. The sector is concentrated, with 9 companies that dominate 80% of the market, in addition to alliances between ship owners. According to DHL, on average, the largest companies in the sector had a net profit increase of 187% in the 1st half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Historic

Despite the recent rise in the large shipping companies, in the early 2000s the maritime transport market was not so profitable and suffered frequent losses. In 2008, when the world was going through a global crisis driven by the US real estate sector, companies used the creation of alliances as a way out to survive the drop in demand.



Results of the main shipping companies since the 1st quarter of 2009. Source: Alphaliner

These alliances imply the mutual use of fleets, such as, for example, a company transporting the cargo of another company on a route so that that ship does not return empty to its port of origin.

The concentration of the shipping market as well as the rise in sea freight prices were the subject of a speech by US President Joe Biden in June this year. Biden criticized the rise in freight prices and said that the 9 companies that concentrate the market increased their freight rates by 1000%. The talk]of the US president was in relation to the following market alliances:

Together, these 3 alliances have the capacity to transport around 9.4 million TEUs (standard 20ft container size unit).

According to alphaliner, a consulting firm in the sector, despite the high performance of the largest shipping companies, a considerable part of this profit is not reverted in dividends to shareholders, but in investments in new fleets. The highlight is MSC, which has 34.7% of its fleet in ships on order, which gives a total of 118 ships.

Other large companies that have a large part of their fleet on order after record profits are Evergreen Line, also with 34% (57 ships) and Zim, with 77% (44 ships).