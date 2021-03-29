Due to the wind and current, the container ship Ever Grin again blocked the fairway of the Suez Canal, but the problem will be resolved in the near future About this on Monday, March 29, writes “RIA News” with reference to a source in the administration of the water hub.

“The ship returned to the same position again due to the wind, but the situation is not as difficult as at the beginning,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

At the same time, the ship no longer ran aground. According to the source, after the completion of the operation, the ship will be sent to Bolshoye Gorky Lake for technical inspection.

Earlier that day, a container ship was run aground. Later, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a successful resolution of the situation.

Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground south of the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking traffic. The Japanese company Shohei Kisen, the ship’s operator, attributed the incident to strong winds.

It was reported that there are more than 20 thousand heavy containers on board, which were transported from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is one of the largest vessels in its class: its length reaches 400 m, width – 59 m.