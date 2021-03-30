Justice this week authorized Interpol to locate and detain to Customs dispatcher Víctor Palomino Zitta, one of the “star” complainants of Kirchnerism in the D’Alessio case that federal judge Alejo Ramos Padilla instructed.

The Economic Criminal Oral Court 2 (TOPE 2), composed of judges Claudio Gutiérrez De La Cárcova, Luis Gustavo Losada and Jorge Alejandro Zabala, issued that resolution at the request of Interpol. AND authorized to publish his photo in the section of his website where the “most wanted” fugitives are found.

He is a key defendant in the cause of the Container Mafia who left the country for the United States in 2019 with a permit to stay 15 days, but so far he has not returned.

Deputy K Eduardo Valdés interviewed Palomino Zitta on his radio program in March 2019 and announced that there would be another complaint in Dolores that “complicates” federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli and Clarín journalist Daniel Santoro.

Valdés announced on February 21, 2019 on the cable TV program Crónica HD that there was already another complaint that “complicated” Stornelli. However, Palomino’s complaint was only presented to the Dolores court on the 22nd, at 12:30, that is, the next day.

Palomino Zitta’s complaint in Dolores he contradicted himself with that of his partner Saturnino Costas. However, it was taken into account by the then judge of Dolores and used in his decisions as evidence of the prosecution.

The “Legitimate Justice” judge took a testimony from Palomino who falsely said that judges, prosecutors and Santoro had collected a bribe to commit him to a case for smuggling a container that was immobilized by the Justice.

The testimonial of the Salta accountant was widely disseminated by Página 12 and other K.

The federal chamber of Mar del Plata it annulled the prosecutions of Stornelli – except two of private action – and of Santoro.

Palomino Zitta was defended by lawyer Franco Bindi, who for prosecutor Stornelli was one of the organizers of Operative Puf against the cause of the Cuadernos de las Bribes. But Bindi, last December, resigned from his client’s defense.

TOPE 2 informed Interpol that Palomino Zitta reported that “the place of accommodation of the street Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort located at 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, USA.

The crime for which he is charged is that provided for in Law 22,415, articles 863, 864 sections a) and b), 865 sections a), f) and i), and 871 all of the Customs Code (CA). It is in his capacity as co-author for the attempt to illegally remove a container with electrical appliances that was seized by the Justice, along with 800 others.

Expected penalty if presented and found guilty It is between four to ten years in prison.

In a resolution, TOP 2 promised to require the extradition of Palomino Zitta to the United States, through diplomatic channels, if he can be detained.

Furthermore, the court took for granted the presentation of the lawyer Hugo Rubén Icazati as Palomino Zitta’s lawyer. And he said that “whenever the defendant who is rebellious, appears and is in law, the requested will be provided” by Icazati.

TOP 2 called the defendant to initiate the oral trial for that aggravated smuggling case, he did not appear and was not found at his legal addresses.

Before the pandemic, the oral trial for this case of the Container Mafia was going to begin in Easter 2019, that is to say that Palomino Zitta left as soon as she found out about the start of that process, which if it joins the trial of Salta , you could end up in jail.

In Miami also resides the “retired agricultural producer” Pedro Etchebest, who falsely denounced that Stornelli had participated in an extortion attempt against him for which the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio is being prosecuted.

How was the case of the Containers? It is a related case to which Julio De Vido’s brother-in-law, Claudio “El Mono” Minnicelli, was sentenced.

The defendant Palomino was arrested in 2017 when he tried to remove the “Gesu” container from a tax warehouse, which was being held along with 800 others by order of the economic criminal judge Marcelo Aguinsky. When he was arrested, Palomino Zitta had $ 30,000 on top that would be to try to pay a bribe.

In the case, the businessman Gabriel Garcés, among others, is also prosecuted. The entire maneuver to remove the container was recorded on his cell phone.