At a poultry farm owned by an entrepreneur in Bentelo, where bird flu was diagnosed earlier today, all 120,000 laying hens have to be culled. An adjacent site with 69,000 chickens is also being culled. Just like at a poultry farm in Blija (Friesland) yesterday, the animals carry a contagious variant of bird flu.

