Health notified yesterday 65 cases of Covid corresponding to Saturday, seven more than the previous day and one more than in the same day of the previous week. The infections remain, therefore, stabilized. In total, 1,963 PCR and antigen tests were performed, with a positivity rate of 3.3%.

Of the 65 new cases, 10 correspond to Cartagena, 7 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 5 to Lorca and 4 to Murcia. Four positives were also recorded in San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and Torre Pacheco.

The number of infected people in the Region amounts to 802, which represents a slight rebound compared to Friday (14 more), although the decrease is clear compared to the previous week (269 fewer infected).

Lower hospital pressure



In hospitals, 138 people remain hospitalized for Covid, two more than on Friday. There are 52 patients in the ICU (two less). The situation has improved in health centers compared to the previous week: now there are 17 fewer admitted, and 11 more free beds in Intensive Care.

Regarding the incidence rate, it has entered a plateau phase, with a brake on the decline, although the dreaded regrowth is still not appreciated.

Health reported yesterday of a new death by Covid – a 77-year-old man -, bringing the number of deaths to 27 over the last week. They are 15 less than in the previous seven days, which represents a reduction of 35.7%.

Monitoring committee



The Covid monitoring committee will review the epidemiological situation and the measures in force today. The meeting is especially relevant, with the feast of San José and Holy Week on the doorstep. The regional government must specify the measures agreed upon in the last Interterritorial Health Council. The curfew, currently set at 10 p.m., cannot be delayed beyond 11 p.m. In addition, the maximum number of non-cohabitants in social gatherings was established at six people outdoors and four in closed spaces (currently, the maximum in the Region is set at four non-cohabitants).