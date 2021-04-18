The epidemiological situation remains under control in the Murcia region after the Ministry of Health has registered 66 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. They are two less than the previous day and in line with the data that have been given throughout this week.

Of the 66 new cases, 20 correspond to the municipality of Cartagena, 11 to Murcia, 4 to Lorca, 3 to Archena, 3 to Mazarrón, 3 to Torre Pacheco, 2 to Águilas, 2 to Cieza, 2 to Molina de Segura, 2 to Puerto Lumbreras, 2 to Ricote. The rest are spread over various locations.

Counting the 2,105 PCR tests that have been carried out by the Epidemiology Service in the last day, the positivity rate stands at 3.13%, within the control margins set by the health authorities.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 579 in the Region of Murcia (20 more than the previous day), of which 77 are admitted to hospital centers (two less). Of these, 17 (four less) are in intensive care. The rest, 502, are home isolation.

Regarding deaths, the Region of Murcia once again counted one more as the Death of an 87-year-old woman from Murcia, so the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus in the Region of Murcia amounts to 1,584.

Since the health crisis was decreed, there have been 107,580 who have overcome the Covid-19, 56 in the last day, while the number of tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic continues to grow, having carried out 1,006,604 PCR and antigens and 106,812 of antibodies.