The Region of Murcia registered a slight rebound in new infections this Friday and a sharp increase in deaths from coronavirus. The Ministry of Health reported that 17 more people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours. They are 14 women and three men, aged between 57 and 97 years. Three of the deceased come from Cartagena, two from Murcia, two from Alcantarilla, two from Fortuna and the rest from Lorca, Santomera, Mula, Cehegín, San Pedro del Pinatar, Cieza, Jumilla and Yecla.

As for the increase in positives, health workers detected 285 new cases this Tuesday, 88 more than the previous day. A figure that, moreover, occurs on a day in which practically the same tests were carried out as the previous day. Thus, the positivity rate increases by two points and stands at 7.6%.

The most favorable evolution is presented by the hospitals in the Region of Murcia, where the number of admitted falls by almost fifty, 580 in total. The pressure is also reduced in the Intensive Care Units, which currently treat 138 patients, nine less than the previous day.