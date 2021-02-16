Spain experienced one of the largest drops in daily cases on Tuesday since the pandemic began. In just 24 hours, the number of reported infections was reduced by 50% compared to the average of last weekend. And it is that the Ministry of Health notified 10,057 new infections today, 35% less infected than on Tuesday of last week when 16,402 positives were reported.

For more than two months Spain had not moved in the vicinity of ten thousand cases a day. The last time it fell below that figure was on Thursday, December 10, 2020 (with 7,955 cases) and then the country was at the lowest incidence of the autumn virus after having overcome the second wave and with an incidence of only 188 cases after weeks of restrictions endured for the sole purpose of being able to ‘save Christmas’.

The severe reduction in infections had, as expected, an immediate translation into the national cumulative incidence (AI), which stood at 385 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, already one third of the almost one thousand cases that this reached. index just three weeks ago, on Wednesday, January 27, at the cusp of the third wave. Spain has not dropped below 400 AI points since January 8, when this indicator had not yet suffered the shock of the tsunami of contagions from the ‘Christmas effect’.

The best news about the incidence is that the decreases continue to be generalized throughout the peninsular geography and only two territories – Melilla with 588 cases and Madrid with 529 – are above half a thousand positives. At the other extreme, there are already four regions that are outside the extreme danger zone, having dropped from 250 cases. It is about the Canary Islands, which with 127 positives entered the medium risk area this Tuesday after weeks in which no Spanish territory was, the Balearic Islands with 168, Extremadura with 211 and Cantabria with 215. The highest decreases occurred in Castilla and León, with a drop of 44 points, the Valencian Community, with 35 points less and Asturias and Catalonia with a decrease of 34.

The collapse of infections and the positivity of the tests (which fell to 8.26% this Tuesday, just half that of three weeks ago, begins to lower the healthcare pressure, but not at a rate as fast as they would like in Health. Today, for the first time in a month, the number of patients admitted for covid fell below 20 thousand (exactly 19,595 were sick). However, the percentage of occupancy of beds of patients with covid only dropped a little more than one point ( up to 15.35%) while the percentage of occupation of ICU positions by patients with the virus, the most worrying indicator, only fell 56 hundredths, to 37.39%, still well above 25 % that marks the limit of the high-risk situation.

Nor is mortality falling at the rate of infections. Experts already knew that slowing down the strong inertia of deaths caused by the Christmas infection boom was going to take until the end of this February. This Tuesday the department headed by Carolina Darias added to its statistics 530 new deaths, a figure far from the maximum of 766 deaths in 24 hours reached just a week ago, but which continues to move at the highest of the third wave. A third onslaught of the virus that, according to the questioned calculations of Health, has already taken the lives of 65,979 people.