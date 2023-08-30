During the past two years, 7 military coups took place. In addition to the current coup in Gabon:

The military, led by Guetta, seized power in Mali in May 2021.

Five months later, a coup took place in Sudan.

Another coup followed in Guinea-Conakry in September 2021, led by Colonel Mamady Doumboya.

Then another coup in the last week of January 2022 in Burkina Faso led by Colonel Paul Henry Zambia.

It was followed by a coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Followed by the Nigerien coup on July 26, 2023.

What are the main causes of coups in Africa?

Experts in African affairs attributed the recurrence of the phenomenon of coups in the African continent to:

Weak economies of the continent.

Chaotic security environment.

Failure to respect democratic conventions.

Many civil rulers resorted to extending their reigns.

Where did the most coups occurred in Africa?