Cherubini has been keeping an eye on the Serbian since the days of Partizan, he is the only name that would solve problems in the short and long term and is preparing to play ahead. And since Italian likes Kulusevski to death …
The Juve court in Dusan Vlahovic has been renewed for some time. Federico Cherubini’s esteem for the footballer dates back to the years in which the Juventus manager dealt exclusively with young people and the Serbian striker began to be appreciated with goals, already with the Partizan shirt before joining Fiorentina by choice of Pantaleo Raven.
.
#Contacts #Ristic #Lucci #blitz #Florence #background #Vlahovic #negotiation
Leave a Reply