Admission of guilt

On Las Vegas roulette the number 63 of George Russell it came out at the wrong time. The Englishman from Mercedes, who started from third position on the grid, has long been in contention for a podium finish. In the end however, despite him finishing in fourth place under the checkered flag, Russell was classified only ineighth place. The reason? Five second penaltycollected during a bitter duel with Max Verstappen’s Red Bullin a challenge that at that moment was worth the virtual second position in the race.

The contact between the Dutchman and Russell was a repeat of what had happened earlier in the season in the Baku Sprint race. Big words had flown between the two then, but this time Russell admitted his mistakesportingly accepting the penalty imposed by the commissioners: “Today was my fault. I simply didn’t see Verstappen. He was completely in the blind spot and we made contact; it was all my fault“.

Wasted opportunity

“We knew they were much faster than us and I had no problem giving up the position – added Russell, commenting on the race – I was aware that our fight was not with Verstappen and that tire management was more important. It was a real shame, because we were in the running for the podium. The dynamics of the race also changed with the Safety Car. I feel like I threw away another one today [di podio] and I’m really disappointed. It’s the story of our season.”.

Now Mercedes will arrive at the last race of the season with only four points to defend against Ferrariin a race for the second step of the Constructors’ podium that has never been so balanced: “There are some positive aspects that we can bring to Abu Dhabi – concluded Russell, trying to find a positive side – today we were fighting for second place on the track. But we will have to make a good impression in the last race to take second position in the Constructors’ Championship”.