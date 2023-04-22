The illusion of departure

The start of the first Berlin E-Prix of this weekend he had seen as the absolute protagonist Dan Ticktum, author of an excellent start that had even brought him to the lead of the standings from 4th place on the grid right from the first corner. From that moment on, the Englishman of the NIO333 team, like all the other riders in the more noble areas of the classification, had implemented a conservative strategy, managing energy consumption and avoiding pushing to take the lead.

The accident

However, the test of the London talent ended prematurely exactly in the middle of the race, on the 20th of the 40 scheduled laps. Fighting for the seventh position with Stoffel Vandoornethe number 33 pushed the defending world champion wide, taking him to hit the barriers exiting turn 4. In the collision, the Belgian was forced to retire due to the damage sustained, as was Ticktum, with the two drivers who then discussed what happened once they got out of the cockpit.

This is Vandoorne’s first DNF since New York in 2021 ❌ @SABIC #BerlinEPrix pic.twitter.com/AuURwfufQV — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) April 22, 2023

The penalty

Analyzing the accident, the Race Direction did not hesitate to attribute the blame to the British, intervening with a hard fist. In fact, the 23-year-old will have to serve one penalty of 5 positions at the end of tomorrow morning’s qualifying, valid for the eighth round of the season. In addition to this sanction, the Commissioners added 2 points to the driver’s licence: should the former Williams Academy driver accumulate another 4 points, the Briton would face disqualification for one race: “I’m sure many other people have put other drivers in similar scenarios, regardless of their experience or inexperience. They are just competitions – Ticktum tried to defend himself after the race – but I think the stewards disagree. I’m not going to say too much about what I think of them right now because that wouldn’t be okay, but they are wrong“. A very strong statement that adds to the one released yesterday, in which he criticized some aspects of F1.