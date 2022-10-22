Home page World

“McFit” founder Rainer Schaller and his girlfriend Christiane Schikorsky are said to be missing in Costa Rica (archive image, 2019). © Eventpress Radke/Imago

Five German citizens are missing off the coast of Costa Rica. They were traveling in a small plane when contact was lost.

Update from October 22, 2:08 p.m.: According to information from picture on sunday It is now known who are the five occupants of the plane who have been missing since Friday. It is said to be the multimillionaire and founder of the fitness chain “McFit”, Rainer Schaller. In addition, his girlfriend and her two children are on board. The fifth person is a man named Marcus Kurreck.

The spokeswoman for the “McFit” operator RSG-Group GmbH, Jeanine Minaty, confirmed the picture this information. “We don’t know any more at the moment,” he said. Contact with the private plane en route from Mexico to Costa Rica was lost on Friday. A search operation of the neighboring countries should be continued on Saturday. The machine is noisy picture a private plane of the Piaggio 180 type.

The “McFit” multi-millionaire and his family were traveling off Costa Rica in a plane of this type. © Markus Mainka/Imago

Five Germans missing off the coast of Costa Rica: contact with small aircraft broke off

First report from October 22nd: Puerto Limón – Five German passengers were on their way to Costa Rica. Contact suddenly broke off off the coast of the Caribbean state. The five Germans are considered missing.

Costa Rica: Contact with private plane breaks off – five German missing

The five missing people were on a private plane, it said on Saturday (October 22). The light aircraft was on its way from Mexico to Limón province airport on Friday when contact was lost at 6:00 p.m. (Saturday, 2:00 a.m. CEST), said Costa Rican Public Safety Minister Jorge Torres.

The machine suddenly lost its connection with the control tower at Barra de Parismina airport, and all measures were taken immediately to locate it, Torres said in a video published by his ministry.

Costa Rica: Search had to be stopped – further measures planned for Saturday

Because of the falling night and bad weather, the search was called off after a few hours. It should continue on Saturday.

Pictures of planes from Costa Rica had already caused consternation in April. A cargo plane broke in two on the runway. Twelve passengers were injured on a flight from Spain to Argentina. Shortly before Brazil, the plane encountered severe turbulence. Suitcases and bags, as well as food trays, were apparently also thrown through the cabin. (chd/AFP)