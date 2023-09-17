No points

After two consecutive races finishing in the points, there wasn’t the much desired hat trick Alex Albon. The Thai Williams driver, even on a track theoretically adverse to the characteristics of the Grove single-seater like that of Marina Bay, had managed to fully insert themselves into the fight for the top-10. However, his dreams of glory were thwarted by a discussed contact which saw Albon pitted against the driver who took his place at Red Bull at the end of the 2020 season, Sergio Perez.

Penalty irrelevant

The Mexican threw himself inside turn 13, literally ‘ramming’ the Williams #23. This maneuver allowed the #11 to escape, while Albon slipped back, losing the right pace to continue his climb up the group. After the race the two drivers were summoned by the stewards and Perez has actually collected a five-second penalty for his maneuver. However, the stewards’ decision had no effect on the outcome of the race.

In fact, Perez had recovered to eighth place and was able to put a gap of over 11 seconds between himself and the rider behind him – Liam Lawson. The intervention of the commissioners therefore did not change the order of arrival. Speaking at the end of the Grand Prix, Albon expressed his disappointment in words. In fact, his race only ended in 11th place behind Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Albon’s words

“Today we should have been in eighth position – commented the Williams representative – we were racing in a good position and had a great strategy. We expected the Safety Car to come in at that time and kept the new set of medium tires for that situation. This paid off in the race. We had a really good night, moving up the pack, finishing in ninth place and closing in on Liam [Lawson]. We probably would have needed a couple more laps to overtake him, but then I had contact with Checo [Pérez] after that he made a very optimistic move, in my opinion. This put me out of points“, he concluded bitterly.