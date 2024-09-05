Racing accident

Francesco Bagnaia in Aragon he not only lost the lead of the world championship again, but now finds himself 23 points behind Jorge Martin, who hasn’t had such a big lead since after the Sprint of the German GP, ​​a race in which he crashed on the penultimate lap while leading the race. The two-time world champion and reigning champion will now have to climb back up the ladder starting with the ‘double’ at Misano, a circuit that will host the MotoGP both from 6 to 8 September and from 20 to 22, replacing the Kazakhstan GP which has been definitively cancelled for this season as well.

The General Manager of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna he commented on the contact between Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez that ended the race of both of them while they were fighting for third position: “It’s a real shame to lose such precious points and it’s even more so for the way it happened; also because, after the vicissitudes of the weekend to which Pecco and his team had been able to react, our champion was recovering a podium with the tenacity of someone who never gives up, after a complicated start once again from a dirty starting position. The contact with Alex Marquez then forced him to retire”.

“A page to turn as soon as possible and without thinking about it anymore: we are entering the crucial phase of the world adventure in which we must remain positive and focused”Dall’Igna added. The Stewards judged the contact to be a racing incident, an opinion reiterated by Marc Márquez guest on the show ‘The COPE Match’: “If there is a driver who can avoid the contact it is the one coming from behind, it is a racing accident and a controversy has been created out of nothing and I am not saying this because my brother is involved”.