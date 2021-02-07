The so-called seven-day incidence is an important value in the pandemic: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the state premiers justify the lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic, among other things, with the fact that the health authorities could no longer track the contacts of infected people, if the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is over 50 within seven days. Several heads of German cities now contradict this.

“You can’t say that across the board,” said Cologne’s Lord Mayor Henriette Reker (independent) the “Welt am Sonntag” (WamS). In Cologne, despite values ​​of over 50, it has been possible for months to contact both those who tested positive and the contact persons “within 24 hours and to issue quarantine orders”. According to the State Center Health NRW, the value in the cathedral city is currently around 87.

Positive reports also from Berlin districts

Bremen’s mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) also said that in his city, where the incidence is currently around 71, all contacts could be traced. According to the newspaper, the town halls in Munich, Leipzig and Düsseldorf (51) gave similar information. In the past few days, Munich was the first German metropolis to fall below 50. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the incidence was around 45 at the weekend.

In Berlin the situation is a bit more confusing, as the contact follow-up is carried out by twelve different health authorities. From Spandau, where the number of infections rose exponentially in October and November of last year, medical officer Gudrun Widders reports that the entire district office now has to help. “In the road construction department, in the green space department, in the youth welfare office and almost everywhere there are teams that follow up on contacts when necessary,” she told Tagesspiegel on Sunday.

Criticism of the patchwork quilt in the capital

Until the beginning of November, said Widders, they couldn’t keep up, but with this “special way” they were able to track the contacts again within 24 to 48 hours – with incidence values ​​of more than 300 at the time. The value is now data according to the State Office for Health and Social Affairs at around 76 (as of February 6).

The City Councilor for Health from Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf Detlef Wagner (CDU) also said: “We are at an incidence of just under 80 and it takes about a working day to contact all of the contact persons – only not on Sunday, when it is a little thinner.” However, his observation: “If the contact tracing extends into other districts, it sometimes takes significantly longer. It’s a patchwork quilt. ”The health administration was unable to get an overview of the situation in all of Berlin on Sunday.

IT solutions ensure contact tracking

The managing director of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, refers in the WamS to the rapid introduction of IT solutions in large cities: “The solutions there are running smoothly and are already enabling the health authorities in these cities to ensure contact tracking even with an incidence of well over 50 . It’s just barely noticed by the public. ”However, according to Dedy, not all offices nationwide can act so comprehensively in the case of high incidences.

A seven-day incidence of 50 has dominated the debate for weeks. There are now even voices calling for an even lower value – among other things because of the more contagious virus variants – before easing the corona requirements could be considered. On Wednesday, a federal-state summit will decide on the further course.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CSU) said at a press conference on Friday that it was gratifying that the number of active cases of infection was below 200,000 for the first time since November 4 and that the seven-day incidence nationwide had fallen below 80 on average. The numbers would have to go down even further, said Spahn – “also well below 50”.

Researchers call incidence well below 50

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach pleaded days ago for a significantly low value. “I will argue for the lockdown to continue” – until an incidence of 25 is reached. The researcher Viola Priesemann even thinks it is necessary to halve the infection rates: to 50, 25 and finally 12.5.

From the previous goal 50, your calculation would then take two to four more weeks before you could think about a little more normalcy. The researcher promotes her theory that it is a path that is worthwhile for everyone. It’s like a fire. Either it is under control – or not. “There is no half control in a fire.”

The virologist Melanie Brinkmann from the Braunschweig Helmholtz Center does not believe in easing the corona measures in mid-February. The hope that one could “loosen measures with an incidence of just under 50 while keeping the virus in check” is “fatal”, she said to the “mirror”. “We have no chance with this course. The numbers would rise again immediately. “

Virologist warns of constant new lockdowns

That in turn will lead to constant new lockdowns “until 2022”, warned the expert, who has already advised the federal and state governments on the question of corona policy. Brinkmann referred to the combination of a lengthy vaccination campaign and mutated variants of the coronavirus.

“Maybe half of the population will be vaccinated by September if everything is going well,” she said. Without a hard lockdown, this will inevitably lead to the new, more contagious mutants prevailing beforehand. “We never get enough people vaccinated before the mutants hit,” said the virologist. “This race is long lost.”

The view of the German citizens on the lockdown varies slightly in surveys, but apparently more and more people are losing patience. A majority of people in Germany are now in favor of opening schools, shops and restaurants from mid-February. This is the result of a representative survey by the Kantar opinion research institute on behalf of “Bild am Sonntag”. 78 percent of those surveyed are in favor of opening schools and daycare centers, 20 percent are against.

Acceptance of the corona measures is falling

73 percent of those surveyed (25 percent against) are in favor of opening up retail trade, and 62 percent (34 percent against) are in favor of opening up hotels and restaurants. A narrow majority of 51 percent also advocated reopening sports facilities (46 percent against). Only cinemas, theaters and museums want to keep a majority of 56 percent closed, 41 percent are also here for an opening.

According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 37 percent are in favor of extending the previous restrictions beyond February 14, and a further 13 percent are even in favor of tightening them. In contrast, 30 percent are in favor of a relaxation and 13 percent for a complete return to normalcy. Seven percent gave no information. The acceptance of the measures taken is dwindling, however: at the beginning of January – before the last extension of the lockdown – almost two thirds (65 percent) were in favor of maintaining or tightening the measures.