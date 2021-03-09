The Luca app is used in the Warendorf district of North Rhine-Westphalia. District Administrator Olaf Gericke says the application is “like a turbo” for corona contact tracking. He calls for advantages for users.

The Warendorf district is a model municipality in which the Luca app has been used for a few days. How did that happen?

Last year we had major corona outbreaks in slaughterhouses here in the region. The incidence values ​​skyrocketed, and at the beginning of the summer holidays, of all places, there were significant restrictions for the population. We only managed contact tracking and the massive digital feedback of test results to residents back then because, luckily, we had already installed the Sormas software in May. We no longer wanted to have to work with slips of paper and Excel lists. We have had very good experiences of fighting the pandemic with digital solutions. Sormas won the lottery, otherwise we wouldn’t have been able to cope with that last year. Now we have to go one step further. When an app provides data that we can process in Sormas, that’s like a turbo in contact person tracking. The virus is fast, we have to be fast too. The mess of papers must come to an end. We also have to cheat Corona digitally.

Why have some offices still not used the Sormas software? Why are there reservations?

Because in an ongoing pandemic it is a considerable effort to change the software. It was a feat for us here in the Warendorf district as well. The employees have to be trained, for a while there are two applications running in parallel. But Sormas really has many advantages. It can also be used to graphically visualize the interweaving of the various chains of infection. We have managed to combine the cadastral data and the infection data, i.e. to work out the focal points of infections precisely on the street and to align the controls by the police and the public order office with them.