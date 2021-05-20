D.The Federal Constitutional Court has again refused to grant urgent legal protection against the so-called federal emergency brake. At the beginning of May, the judges had already rejected urgent motions to lift the nightly exit restrictions. Now in Karlsruhe there were a number of other measures that the Infection Protection Act provides for when a district exceeds the incidence of 100 for three days in a row. The applicants opposed contact restrictions, restrictions on retail and cultural institutions, and school closings.

Temporary orders are only issued to ward off serious disadvantages; they must be urgently required for the common good, because they significantly interfere with the jurisdiction of the legislature. The standard of review is different than in main proceedings: the consequences that would arise if an interim order were not issued but the main matter was successful are weighed against the disadvantages that would result if the order were issued but the main matter were unsuccessful. Whether a provision is compatible with the Basic Law is only the subject of the main proceedings.

No longer insurmountable through vaccination

In their decisions, the constitutional judges refer, among other things, to the exceptions that the Infection Protection Act provides for people who have been vaccinated and recovered. In the case of contact restrictions, there were no serious disadvantages that made an interim order necessary.

In any case, the meeting with older relatives is usually no longer “insurmountably” restricted because of their possibility of receiving vaccinations. The law also provides for exceptions for children, which makes everyday family life easier. The Constitutional Court also points out that the contact restrictions are linked to the threshold value of the seven-day incidence and are regionally and temporally limited.

In addition, the judges emphasize once again that the contact restriction is a “building block” in the legislator’s overall concept to curb the occurrence of infections. Its assessment, which is also based on experience in earlier phases of the pandemic, has a comprehensible basis.

Failed due to formal requirements

The judges also believe that the restrictions on retail should not be lifted for the time being. It is true that the ongoing losses in sales are considerable. But they do not outweigh the disadvantages that repealing the law would mean for the protection of life and health.

With a view to the school closings, the judges refer to the infection process that has already been contained. In the district in which the applicant lives, the school is no longer about to close, so there is currently no “disadvantage”.

The constitutional complaint against the restrictions in the cultural sector failed in Karlsruhe due to formal requirements.