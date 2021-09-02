fromFranziska Schwarz conclude

“The vaccination quota is not enough at all,” says virologist Christian Drosten in a recent interview. England is currently far ahead of Germany in fighting the pandemic.

Berlin – “We will have to limit the number of contacts again for society as a whole”: The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten believes that new corona restrictions are possible in view of the falling vaccination rate in Germany. “The infection load increases in autumn,” said the researcher from the Berlin Charité, explaining his prognosis in an interview with the Deutschlandfunk (Dlf).

It is essential to work on the vaccination quota. The current quota of 61 percent completely vaccinated is not enough at all. “We cannot go into autumn with this quota,” said Drosten. For children under the age of 12, he recommended keeping the regular corona tests in schools.

Drosten assumes renewed contact restrictions due to Corona

In connection with the expected contact restrictions, Drosten mentions in the Dlf-Interview an updated management report from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). It says: “We will need a 10 percent contact reduction towards the beginning of October and another 30 percent contact reduction towards the beginning of November, given the expected situation in the hospitals.”

The reason for this assumption? The first modeling of the RKI was based on a state of knowledge from the end of June, but in the meantime it can be assumed that the transmission rate of the delta mutation was estimated too low. New data from England are also known, according to which Delta could in some cases even double the severity of a Covid course. In the meantime, it is also known that those who have been vaccinated “clearly lose protection against transmission after four, five, six months”.

In addition, the RKI assumptions about the German vaccination quota in the original model are “simply too optimistic”: “As a population, we cannot keep up with the vaccination rate.”

Corona in Germany: contact restrictions for vaccinated people?

Dlf-Journalist Sandra Schulz also quotes Drosten’s colleague Hendrik Streeck in the conversation. He recently spoke in a talk by Markus Lanz (ZDF) about his experiences with vaccine skeptics and warned: “You have to make it easier to understand what vaccination protection actually is, what it can and cannot do.”

“I’m not a communication expert either,” Drosten replied, before he immediately pointed to a positive, new development – in England, however: a good 95 percent of adults there are currently vaccinated (at least once) or have recovered. “In England you have the chance now of an autumn that will look completely different from the last, and we in Germany are really far from that.”

The fact that the corona vaccination is met with skepticism in this country now that the vaccines are sufficiently available is “a big problem”, because the best answer to the pandemic as a “societal problem” is vaccination. “The testing was a makeshift from the start,” says Drosten.

The expert therefore assumes that the corona measures will be repeated in the autumn, but put this into perspective right at the beginning of the Dlf-Interviews that in Germany these are “relatively quickly referred to in public as a lockdown, which they have never been in this sense when you look at it in other countries”. (frs)

