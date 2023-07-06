“Acanthamoeba infection is one of the most serious infections that can occur in the cornea. Finally today we know that, with a timely diagnosis, this very painful infection can be defeated. In fact, we have an Italian industry which is very close to having the authorization for a specific drug against this disease, an eye drop which has been tested and which will allow for adequate and targeted therapy against this infection” which mainly affects “users of lenses in contact”. So Vincenzo Sarnicola, Board Honorary President Sicsso, Chief at Clinica degli Occhi Sarnicola, speaking on the sidelines of the Sicsso 2023 Ophthalmology Congress, The International Society of Cornea, which was recently held in Catania.

In the session dedicated to Acanthamoeba infection, the leading international experts on the subject also agreed on the need for early diagnosis “which is unfortunately often disregarded in the various emergency rooms – explains Sarnicola – because, although very serious, it is fortunately a rare condition : 400-600 per year in Italy. Early diagnosis is essential – she reiterates – because in cases of delayed diagnosis, failure or incomplete response to medical therapy, surgical therapy remains ”and corneal transplantation. “Finally – says Sarnicola – we know how to manage the infection. In the past, the diagnosis of Acanthamoeba was objectively a disaster: we had no drugs and we didn’t really know the answer, even to the chemotherapy we used to control the infection. Today – he continues – we have a drug that has concluded phase 3 of experimentation and that we will soon be able to use. Currently we prepare it galenically, but soon it will be a ready-made eye drop.

“The most important thing of all is prevention – underlines Sarnicola – This disease is contracted by using contact lenses inadequately which – he recalls – cannot be worn if we take a bath in the sea, in the pool, in the river, in the lake, but neither when taking a shower. Acanthamoeba is a parasite that lives in water and is capable of attacking the eye only in the presence of contact lenses or a corneal wound – explains the expert – In the vast majority of cases it is consequent to the fact that the patient has bathed in the sea wearing contact lenses or took a shower wearing contact lenses. These behaviors are absolutely to be avoided”, concludes Sarnicola.