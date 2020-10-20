WORLD: Multifocal contact lenses are still not widely used. How come

Christian Kempgens: On the one hand, it is because many customers do not even know that these lenses exist. On the other hand, perhaps also because of the unfortunately widespread trial strategy: the customers simply receive a trial pair – and if they can’t cope with it, it means that it just doesn’t work for them. But of course that’s rubbish.

WORLD: How so? Can everyone learn multifocal vision?

Kempgens: Success depends very much on who fits the contact lenses. For providers who specialize in contact lenses, the success rate for multifocal lenses is 80 percent and higher, according to my estimate. But if someone just pushes off-the-shelf contact lenses over the counter and says to the customer “Try it out”, then the success rate may be 20 percent.

WORLD: Why is that? What does a contact lens practitioner do?