THEn Italy 4.5 million people use contact lenses and almost half, about 2 million, prefer those with frequent replacement (weekly, fortnightly or monthly). This is what emerges from a survey involving over 2,000 wearers of frequent replacement contact lenses and more than 200 eye care professionals, conducted by Alcon, a global leader in eyecare, on the occasion of the launch of the new monthly lens. Total30 *.

Although the choice between the different devices is subjective, only by knowing the differences will a conscious decision be made: “Daily contact lenses and those with frequent replacement, mainly monthly – he explains. Vittorio Giacovelli, owner of Ottica Barello, a reality present in the heart of the Milanese capital since 1919 – have similar characteristics in terms of vision. Despite this, however, they differ in two elements: practicality and cost. While daily contact lenses are practical and do not require any kind of maintenance, those with frequent replacement do need some attention and maintenance. On the other hand, however, the latter type of contact lens is cheaper in the long run than the option with a daily duration “.

Correction of the refraction defectand therefore a good vision, is certainly the first goal you want to achieve when choosing a contact lens, a medical device that allows freedom and visual quality throughout the day. However, wearing comfort is also one of the main aspects to which the user pays attention, especially when you have to wear the same lenses for a month. The Alcon survey found that for 80% of contact lens wearers, comfort is the fundamental element that guides them in their choice of product, while 50% of respondents said they believe it normal for lenses to cause a certain degree. of annoyance. “Feeling discomfort while wearing contact lenses is not normal – explains Giacovelli – When a customer reports that he feels discomfort, I ask him how they advised him in the choice of contact lenses. In fact, the selection of the medical device represents a very important step to be carried out. with extreme professionalism and care “.

“Once the right type of contact lenses has been identified – continues Giacovelli – even for those who previously felt discomfort it will be ‘like not having them’. Moreover, thanks to the constant innovation in the sector, which mainly concerns the materials and substances used for the realization of the contact lenses, the new products are able to guarantee the user a level of comfort never achieved before. Of course, the guarantee of good vision is the central element in the choice of contact lens, but without the comfort this is not enough to satisfy the needs of customers. Precisely for this reason, the lenses that offer a high level of comfort throughout the day are the ones that the wearer will continue to choose and are unlikely to abandon. Wearing innovative and performing contact lenses, the person really has the feeling of ‘not wearing them’ all day long and this is a great result “.

Thanks to the evolution of the materials and the simplicity of maintenance, the latest generation frequent replacement contact lenses are suitable for any user: from those with abundant tearing to those with poor tearing, from those who are particularly sensitive to those who do not. it is.

“Today we can offer answers to the needs of the public at 360 degrees – highlights Giacovelli – Thanks to the new lenses with frequent monthly replacement we have a great opportunity: not only can we correct the refraction defect in an optimal way, but we are also able to ensure a experience of maximum comfort for those who choose them. For our profession this is the most satisfying result, because we are able to put the wearer’s needs at the center of our work, managing to satisfy them. For us at ‘Ottica Barello since 1919’ – he concludes – it is very important to allow our customers, who already use excellent contact lenses, to try on the latest generation lenses. Let’s not forget that seeing well and feeling well has an important impact on our daily life “.