A team of researchers from the Sun Yat-Sen University in China, in a recent study, he developed a contact lens that can be used to monitor changes in eye pressure and to administer glaucoma medications when needed. The researchers continued the research by experimenting with pigs and rabbits.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Contact lens for the treatment of glaucoma: here are the results of the research

Glaucoma is a condition that causes pressure in the eye leading to damage to the optic nerve, which can result in partial or complete blindness.. The disease has historically been difficult to treat due to seemingly random changes in eye pressure: patients cannot feel when the pressure rises and therefore do not know when to apply eye drops. In this new research, experts have developed a contact lens capable of continuously monitoring the pressure in the eye and, when certain thresholds are reached, can automatically administer drugs into the anterior chamber through the corneal barrier, providing direct relief and averting the damages.

The contact lens is double layered with an air pocket between the layers. The air pocket acts as part of a cantilevered electrical system: the pressure from inside the eye compresses the air pocket, warning the electronic components of the need to administer brimonidine, which is pushed by a small electric current from the lower part of the lens through the cornea and into the eye. The outer layer consists of six copper plates that act as activators arranged in a ring around the pupil.

The design of the contact lens features small brimonidine modules along the edge, arranged so as not to obstruct the view. The researchers stated that the contact lens is minimally invasive and gives the patient’s iris a golden hue. Scientists also specified that it is wireless and battery-free and could conceivably be used to treat a wide variety of eye pathologies. It could also be paired with a smartphone app to provide patients with information about their eye health.

So far, researchers have tested their lens on rabbits and pigs and found it capable of continuously monitoring changes in eye pressure and administering brimonidine when needed. In Italy, during the World Glaucoma Week, Mario Barbuto, president of IAPB Italia Onlus, he has declared: ""At least 1.2 million people in Italy are at risk of glaucoma but only half know it. Glaucoma is a disease that causes loss of sight but can be cured, in most cases, with simple eye drops. For this reason, it is essential to visit an Ophthalmologist regularly to diagnose the disease promptly. Don't burn your eyesight: a check-up visit can protect you from glaucoma ". "the glaucoma and the second cause of blindness in the world and it is particularly insidious, because it does not present symptoms in the initial phase in most cases but is felt only when the damage to the optic nerve and vision is irreparable"Continued Barbuto. "In order not to get distracted, not to underestimate glaucoma, theinformation becomes a cornerstone to defend against the disease – he concluded Bearded – Prevention depends on the active choices of individuals. And the choices depend on theirs awareness. The eye examination every year after the age of sixty – and every two between the ages of 40 and 60 – is confirmed as the main form of prevention ".

Stefano Migliordirector of the eye clinic Monza Polyclinic, Milano Bicocca University, as well as President ofItalian Association of Glaucoma Studyhe has declared: “Glaucoma is a degenerative disease and if it is not monitored and controlled with drug or surgical therapy it leads to irreversible blindness. It generally involves both eyes, causing permanent damage to the optic nerve (today it is the second cause of blindness in industrialized countries) “.

“The most important risk factor is elevated eye pressure, but in one third of cases it is observed in patients with normal eye pressure – explained Miglior – The subject may experience a progressive reduction of the visual field up to the so-called “tubular” vision which gives the impression of looking through a cone, because you can only see a small part of what is in front of you “.

“There is no definitive cure, but the pathology can only be slowed down. It has been observed that in some glaucoma patients there would also be a progressive structural and functional impairment of brain areas not properly delegated to vision. It is not uncommon for people not to notice, even for a long time, that they are affected and come to the ophthalmologist when the situation is already compromised. Periodic eye checks are essential “.

“The diagnostic methods of glaucoma are non-invasive and are based on three factors – concluded Stefano Miglior – willingness of the healthy individual to undergo repeated eye examinations over time (if the individual is aware of close relatives suffering from glaucoma, it would do well to start being examined already at a young age); experience of the ophthalmologist who visits the alleged patient; correct interpretation of the results of the reference tests in relation to the clinical data observed on the presumed patient “.