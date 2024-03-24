Family clash

Today is not a Sunday that will be forgotten so quickly by the CEO. of Ducati Corse, Claudio Domenicali. On the one hand there is the victory of Jorge Martin and the second place of Enea Bastianini, first and second both with the GP24s, which launch the Borgo Panigale company already on the run in the Constructors' classification and with Martin firmly in command of the Riders' championship. On the other hand, however, the theme of the day can only be, inevitably, the accident involving Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez three laps from the end of the race, while they were competing for fifth and sixth position on the track.

Domenicali teases his champions

A double fall that pushed the Ducati number one to pull the ears of his two world champions. It was a slight pinprick, but still significant given that it comes from the number one person in charge of red motorsport: “When things like this happen between Pecco and Marc we all feel a little bad – declared Domenicali to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – but these are the races. They are two great champions and neither of them wanted to give up. Depending on how you look at it you tend to agree with one or the other. Maybe two pilots with their experience could have been a little more careful – remarked the Ducati boss – but neither of them wanted to give up and therefore, even if for a 5th place, they fought for it. They both took risks: Marc returning faster and Pecco trying to maintain his position. They touched each other slowly, but with that inclination that's how it went. They are two great professionals, I understand them, but I don't entirely justify them“.

The politics of champions

Despite the Bagnaia-Marquez clash, Domenicali vindicated Ducati's choice of invest heavily in the most important names in current motorcyclingalthough this can lead to the creation of dangerous internal rivalries: “Having more bikes on the track is an advantage because this way everyone grows and it is our philosophy. We have invested well in the kids and they have already grown – he concluded – Jorge challenged Pecco for the title last year, Enea had crazy races like today's. The choice to have more options is not simple, but on the other hand it is privileged“.