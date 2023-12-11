Conta Azul, a fintech specialized in management technology for companies, launched a mapping of the entrepreneur's financial trajectory.

The company was based on the pain points and best practices that most affect a company's financial trajectory, with the aim of helping entrepreneurs who are starting out or are having difficulties managing their business.

The small business market has become increasingly relevant in Brazil. According to a survey by Sebrae, based on data from the Federal Revenue, more than 868 thousand businesses were opened in the first half of this year. Also according to the entity, the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) states that, between January and August, the sector was responsible for 73% of the vacancies created in the period, adding up to a total of 161 thousand new jobs.

Conta Azul's vice president of marketing, Gabriel Manes, highlights that for this level to continue advancing, administrators need to pay attention to the financial organization and general flow, which need to be digitized and integrated.

“After 12 years working with entrepreneurs, we noticed that the main pain is day-to-day planning and understanding that all processes are connected. From recording sales and purchases of goods, to accountant support, they need to be concentrated in the same place. In this way, it is possible to cross-reference data and provide a strategic view of business results, such as profits and losses,” he explains.

According to the executive, it is recommended that businesspeople follow a routine based on some important steps, listed below.

Register sales and issue tax obligations

Maintaining a fiscal control routine, no matter how challenging it may be, is essential. Having all notes concentrated in one place makes issuing them easier and helps with productivity.

Automate customer billing

This can be a delicate process for some businesses. In this way, by automating collections, the entrepreneur reduces errors in transactions, saves time and is even able to maintain a more consistent cash flow.

Connect bank accounts and reconcile entries

Not knowing whether the company generates profit or loss is a very common pain among entrepreneurs who are struggling to survive. That's why it's so important to keep bank accounts connected and reconcile all entries with visibility of expenses and due dates.

Purchasing and supplier control

Many entrepreneurs say they have difficulty controlling payments to suppliers, replenishing stocks on time and finding information whenever they need it. With a good organization of suppliers, the entrepreneur can have more agility and predictability in their demands.

Control accounts receivable and payable

The lack of clarity regarding all the company's inputs and outputs generates late invoices, invoices and bills that expire and lead to interest, fines and difficulties in future negotiations.

Analyze business performance

Every entrepreneur needs the appropriate information to have an assertive view of the financial performance of any company. To achieve this, performance reports can be analyzed together with an accountant specialized in analyzing balance sheets. The first step for companies to follow the tips is to digitize routines and keep information updated daily. There are systems and professionals on the market capable of assisting with automation. Furthermore, knowledge of profit and loss flows is also essential to maintaining a healthy business.