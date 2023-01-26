The Association of Consumers and Network Users, Consumur, closed its annual balance of attention to consumers and users in 2022 with a total of 1,107 queries and claims, of which 12 ended in court. These data represent an increase of 35.8% compared to 2021, in which a total of 815 queries and claims were attended. Regarding the results obtained in economic terms, the organization obtained the return of 32,469.13 euros, of which 9,074.13 correspond to extrajudicial means and 23,395 to judicial means, 38.4% more than in the previous year, in which the return of about 20,000 euros was obtained.

Telecommunications and basic supplies were the economic sectors that processed the most queries and claims by consumers and users. In 2022 there was an upturn in attention related to the leisure sector, specifically in the month of January, as a result of the cancellation of Christmas parties, and in the month of April, coinciding with Easter and Spring Festivals, and the derived problem with the reservation of chairs for events organized by the Murcia City Council.

It is also worth noting the attentions made by the vehicle cartel, some agreements between manufacturers that had the effect of restricting competition in the fixing of prices for the sale of automobiles. In this sense, Consumur convened two informative assemblies throughout 2022 to publicize the possible ways of claiming, already starting the extrajudicial route in the cases of those affected who joined the organization.

In relation to the files processed by the courts, practically all were related to mortgage loans, mainly motivated by the request for the return of the amounts improperly collected after the application of abusive clauses and the expenses of formalizing the mortgage. In this sense, the organization reminds those affected of the possibility of going to court, through its legal team, in the event that they have initiated the corresponding claim against the financial institution and have not received a response or it has not been favorable.