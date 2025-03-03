The Ministry of Social Rights and Consumption already works on Prohibit the sale of sugary, energy and industrial pastries and regulate the consumption of this type of products in the machines vending and coffee shops Colleges and institutes. This has been advanced this Monday RTVEwhich specifies that the measure is already being studied by the State Council before being taken to the Council of Ministers as Royal Decree for approval and subsequent processing.

According to the aforementioned medium, the measure is intended to prevent in these educational centers from They exceed a maximum content of five grams of sugars By packaged portion, specifically, that they do not exceed 200 kilocalories. Nor will they exceed 35% of the kilocalories that come from fat, that is, the maximum fat content will be 7.8 grams for a maximum of 200 kilocalories portion.

In addition, the restriction will also be expanded to energy drinks. At the same time, the decree raises the PROHIBITION OF VEYING MACHINES OF ADVERTISING OF ANY PRODUCT and to install in areas that can be accessed by children of children and primary.

This new regulation raised by Pablo Bustinduy’s ministry would be supported by the criteria established by international health bodies such as WHO (World Health Organization) or EFSA (European Food Security Authority) on LThe limits for the intake of fats, sugars and salt.

According to the latest AESAN report (Spanish Food and Nutrition Security Agency), in Secondary Education School Centers in which there are machines vendingalmost 70% (68.82%) breach the nutritional criteria established by WHO. In coffee shops, on the other hand, the percentage of breach is even greater: it rises almost 75% (74.36%).