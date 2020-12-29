Consumption When the corona epidemic struck, the Finns hoarded toilet paper with a force that was a shock to even an experienced trader – the graphics show how we bought this year and what was left on the shelves

Thursday On March 12, Finland lived one of the most serious evenings in its post-war history. The government sat with the opposition in the Estates House to consider how to stop an enemy already raging within the borders: the coronavirus.

When policymakers consider severely restricting citizens ’rights the introduction of a stand-by law, people rush to the shops. More specifically, their toilet paper shelves. Soon images spread on the news and social media empty toilet paper shelves.

“I remember that evening well. It was a shock. We were like deer in the headlights, ”describes the merchant of K-Citymarket Easton in Helsinki’s Itäkeskus. Mika Timonen events in March.

Timonen and his wife Anne Timonen have been traders for 25 years, but they had never seen such an evening before.

“If there is such a big increase in sales in a hypermarket, then no one’s stocks are enough, even though there is a lot of toilet paper on display,” Mika Timonen recalls.

The toilet paper shelves in the Triplan Prisma shopping center were bought completely empty in mid-March.­

Empty The shelves were immediately visible in the sales figures of the S Group and Kesko, which dominate Finnish retail. At the S Group, toilet paper sales nearly quadrupled on Thursday, March 12, and more than quadrupled on Friday, March 13. At the same time, sales in Kesko’s stores tripled. The comparison is based on indexed sales data. In the index, the figure 100 describes sales for the corresponding period last year.

The dates have not been compared directly with the corresponding date last year but with the corresponding day of the week last year. Thus, for example, Wednesday 1 January 2020 is compared to Wednesday 2 January 2019 in the index.

From the combined sales indices of the S Group and Kesko, two teeth stand out in the case of toilet paper sales: 12–13. March and 16-17 March. March. On Monday, March 16, the government stated the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö Finland is in exceptional circumstances. The next day, the decree introducing the emergency law was submitted to Parliament.

“After that, the industry was able to supply paper again, and there have been no problems,” says merchant Mika Timonen.

Thursday During the 12th and Friday, March 13th, much more was bought than just toilet paper. There was considerably more money circulating than normal at the time. HS has been collecting S Group and Kesko sales data since 2016. Based on the data, the days before Christmas and Midsummer’s Eve, May Day and Maundy Thursday are particularly lively sales days in the grocery store.

This year, both Thursday 12 March and Friday 13 March are among Kesko’s ten busiest sales days. Friday, March 13 is the second on the list after Midsummer Eve and Thursday, March 12 is the tenth. Only the days of January – September are included in the listing, as HS did not receive more recent sales data from the stores.

In the middle of the shopping rush in mid-March, Mika Timonen wondered what other set of events would follow.

“My own and the staff’s health was a concern. At the same time, it was not known how this would affect the availability of fruits and vegetables, for example, elsewhere, ”he says now.

“It is to be thanked that Finland is self-sufficient in potatoes, for example.”

At the grocery store has gone strong during the corona even since mid-March. According to Statistics Finland, the turnover of the grocery trade was historically high in May. The index runs from January 1995 to October 2020.

Based on data acquired by HS, the average sales of Kesko and the S Group in January – September were about 9 per cent higher than in the corresponding period last year. Trade was particularly intense during the Standby Act from 17 March to 16 March. June. At that time, sales were about 13 percent higher than in the corresponding period in 2019.

The increase in demand was also felt in the everyday life of the trader.

“It started the week with ten canning frames. Then pasta, macaroni, dry yeast and others left, ”says Mika Timonen.

“Momentary shortcomings in the products arose and we had to look for them with cats and dogs. At one point, for example, we ordered flour from small suppliers in a pallet store, when big mills could not deliver it. ”

HS: n The statistics obtained highlight in particular the sales of beer, cider and other alcohol, as well as so-called hevi products consisting of fruit, vegetables, vegetables and berries.

During the Emergency Act, alcohol sales were about 23 percent higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Sales of Hevi products increased by about 19 percent.

In addition to fruit, vegetables and berries and other hevi products, sales of minced meat, pasta, flour and other bakery products, for example, have increased by twenty percent compared to March-October last year.

“It’s natural when demand for restaurants has shifted more to us,” says Easton’s retailer with her husband. Anne Timonen.

On the other hand, ready-to-eat food sales, for example, increased by only about 8 percent at the time of the Emergency Act compared to the same period last year. This surprised stores that were prepared for a large peak in demand.

“We went to the crowd in the thread that we thought lunch would be used through the micro. However, people started putting more food at home than in decades, ”said the S Group’s grocery sales director. Antti Oksa In an economic interview a couple of days before Christmas.

Sales of delicacies such as potato chips, candies and ice cream have not been brought up by the corona crisis. Their sales, for example, increased by about six percent during the Emergency Act compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Government has again in December pondered vigorously whether the Standby Act should be reintroduced. Last time, it boosted sales, so what do the merchants who make a living from the store?

Tymosh approaches the matter through practice.

“Of course, it would change people’s daily lives if people’s telecommuting and being at home increased. Shopping is part of everyday life, so we have to be involved in that change in everyday life, ”says Anne Timonen.

In practice, this means an increase in the popularity of earlier and later shopping times in the 24-hour Easton.

“Growth has come to the extremes. People then feel safe to do business in the store. This will certainly continue to be our daily routine. ”