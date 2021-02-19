Consumption The world is watching what a Finnish graduate engineer is wearing today – a website created by Olof Hoverfält reveals whether money can still get quality

Olof Hoverfält has created a system in which he records every day what clothes and shoes he has worn. The site, which is open to everyone, has attracted interest from all over the world, and now Hoverfält tells you whether money really gets quality.

At Olof Hoverfält, 41, is, in addition to brushing his teeth, another evening routine from which he never slips: he records what garments he has worn during the day.

It all started just over three years ago when Hoverfält’s wife wondered if more expensive children’s clothing was actually better than cheaper. It also made Hoverfält interested in the contents of his own wardrobe – does money really get quality, and what is the one-time cost of using each garment.