Philippe Brassac, President of the French Banking Federation, was the eco guest on September 29, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Despite the coronavirus epidemic, is the economic recovery there? Franceinfo’s eco guest on Tuesday, September 29, Philippe Brassac, president of the French Banking Federation and CEO of Crédit Agricole, sees positive signs in any case: “During confinement, the activity collapsed. It rebounded strongly in June, it rebounded strongly in July and August was not very good. But September is good. ”

For Philippe Brassac even if the month is not over, “we think that on consumer credit, on real estate credit, on the activity of merchant payment terminals, we should be in September 2020 above September 2019. ”

In March, the banks offered companies to suspend the payment of their loans. This moratorium is coming to an end. How will the most troubled companies do? “There is no collective cliff, because these moratoriums have been proposed on a case by case basis “, answers Philippe Brassac. The President of the French Banking Federation adds that “sOn the macroeconomic level, it is spread over the next few weeks or months. There is not a fateful date “.

The leader says above all that the banks will examine each situation individually: “The company and the banker have a collective interest in finding a way out. There are going to be discussions on consolidations, on extensions of the mechanisms, any path that allows us to go further with the company. There is no collective stress. “

According to Philippe Brassac, the loans guaranteed by the State play their role. Around 120 billion euros in loans have been distributed to around 600,000 businesses, and “there are still 100 billion in the balance sheets of companies today. It still gives a cushion, a mattress. “