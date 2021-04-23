Consumption The Kalliola flower shop is in a hurry on Fridays, as many people want a trendy weekly bouquet at their door – Flowers are also ordered through Wolt

Suvi Kantoluoto, an entrepreneur at the Helsinki Flower Factory, feels that flower deliveries have become commonplace recently.

In Helsinki The flower factory is buzzing on Fridays. In honor of the weekend, many want to go pick up or order a bouquet of the week, a bunch of noble clippings or even peonies.

The flower factory opened a store in Kallio on Hämeentie last August. Prior to that, Kukkatehdas made corporate, event and wedding orders. With the coronavirus pandemic, entrepreneurs Suvi Kantoluoto and Johanna Valjakan however, the calendar emptied. They had to start emphasizing their work more on the consumer side.

In Helsinki, the popularity of florists seems to have increased during the corona pandemic. Transportation services allow you to remember a friend without contacts, and you can easily order a colorful stimulant for your own home as well.

“We have noticed that flower shipments in particular have become commonplace. Today, even younger people send flowers to each other, when before maybe more flowers were sent to their mother or grandmother, ”says Kantoluoto.

Flower deliveries are ordered in honor of a birthday or family addition, for example.

“A friend may also only wish a wonderful day when they haven’t been able to see.”

When writing greeting cards, Kantoluoto has found that almost everyone has the same theme: hopefully we can celebrate soon.

Owners Johanna Valjakka (left) and Suvi Kantoluoto opened the Flower Factory in Hämeentie last August.­

Flower factory makes shipments through its own online store but is also on Wolt’s listings.

“Wolt brings more fun, but it takes so hard provicts that we have more in hand for all the other sales. However, I think that through Wolt, we reach a different customer base than those who visit us otherwise. ”

Kantoluoto says that it has noticed that Wolt seems to be a popular user interface, especially for male supposed ones.

“For Valentine’s Day and Women’s Day, for example, this was clear, based on people’s first names.”

Pioni Hämeentie flower shop at the Flower Factory.­

On Fleminginkatu Entrepreneur of Harju Kukka Henna Riikonen says many in the neighborhood go to get a bouquet at home, for example, to liven up telecommuting.

“Indeed, many have said that they have never acquired flowers before but have realized with the corona how much they bring comfort. In addition to staring at the computer, it is wonderful to have flowers in the room. ”

Green plants are also popular in the spring, Riikonen says. Dried flowers, which last longer and are an economically good option, are also especially popular with young people.

Harjun Kukka started flower deliveries via Wolt a year ago, as soon as the pandemic started.

Riikonen says that he has noticed that the size of the bouquets has increased somewhat. This may be due to the fact that, for example, birthdays, baby invitations or name parties cannot be celebrated together.

“It has also been nice to note that the customer base is diverse. We have people of all ages, and one observation is that, for example, a lot of young men are looking for flowers for their homes. ”