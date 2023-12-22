Consumption | The credit card debt of the United States exceeded one thousand billion dollars

In the United States, there is concern that some consumers finance their everyday expenses with a credit card.

of the United States consumer credit card debt has continued to grow this year. This year, the amount of the debt broke the phantom limit of one thousand billion dollars.

American news agency Bloomberg says that according to the data collected by the New York Regional Central Bank, the combined credit card balance of Americans was 1,079 billion dollars (about 980 billion euros) at the end of September.

In the year, the balance has grown by USD 154 billion and in the third quarter alone by USD 48 billion compared to the previous quarter.

The debt is expected to continue to grow, as the most recent figures are from the period before the Black Friday sales campaign and the Christmas shopping season.

The increase in credit card debt has taken place at a time when the average interest rate on credit cards has increased by more than 20 percent, i.e. a record high, according to Bloomberg.

of the United States household savings increased during the corona pandemic. However, according to the most recent estimates, 40 percent of households have had to use their savings due to the increase in the price of consumer goods.

Experts in the United States are concerned that some consumers finance their everyday expenses with a credit card or other debt.

A particular concern is the popularity of bill payment services. These so-called buy-now-pay-later payment arrangements offer the consumer the opportunity to pay for their purchase in installments later.

Such debts are not recorded, so no one knows exactly how much debt there is.

Wells Fargo bank has estimated that consumers have made purchases worth about 46 billion dollars using installments this year. On the other hand, the estimate of Adobe Analytics, the analysis unit of the software company Adobe, is 67 billion dollars, which would be 16 percent more than last year.