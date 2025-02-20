The Ministry of Consumer has already taken the first step to sanction the companies of tourist floors that deceive their customers through practices such as the ‘false homemade’. The department led by Pablo Bustinduy has opened sanctioning files to several tourist accommodation managers throughout the country that could be committing fraud or violating the law by Offer false information or may induce error. It is, as he has learned 20 minutesof a procedure resulting from the investigation initiated last December, when information was requested from companies that operate in several autonomous communities marketing tourist accommodations under rent.

Bustinduy advances, thus, in the persecution of the fraud of law of the great manager of tourist floors for deceptive practices, along with two other lines of research open to this type of accommodation. In this case, the data collected by the General Directorate of Consumer Veraz, “for their content or presentation,” they error the recipients. The most common is known as the ‘false homemade’, which consists of Putting through an individual to rent a tourist home that is actually managed by a large company.

Consumption recalls that this is a misleading practice “likely to alter economic behavior” – that is, the decision of the clients themselves – as defined in article 5 of the Deleal Competition Law. “To affirm fraudulently or create the false impression that a businessman or professional does not act within the framework of his business or professional activity”, as well as “presenting fraudulently as a consumer or user” are, in fact, actions defined as defined actions as contrary to the norm in article 27 of said law. Deceptions that can be considered serious infractions with fines of up to 100,000 eurosthat could even be greater, if deciding sanction with between four and six times the illicit benefit that the company has obtained for having carried out.

For now It is unknown how many or what are the manager of tourist floors that they have entered that radar of consumption to be sanctioned, and sources close to Bustinduy affect that they cannot reveal research data until it has been completed, since the opening of this file does not yet imply a safe fine, because now it is now Open a period of allegations.

Three open fronts against tourist floors

These new sanction procedures are joined by the minister for two months to Airbnb for illegal advertising in “thousands” of the tourist floors offered on the platform. Also in December another Sanctioning file to various real estate agencies for carrying out “abusive practices” Against the tenants in the rental management, such as forcing the commission for the management of the lease – something that is prohibited since the new Housing Law in 2023 was approved -, to sign temporary contracts without justifying the temporality or accepting clauses contrary to contrary to The regulations.

In an interview for this newspaper, Bustinduy defended the need to act against the “Uncoolized proliferation of tourist floors” which ensures that it has been tolerated in Spain for years and that they are “cutting down the right to housing.” “On some occasions, Madrid has recognized that 90%of tourist homes are illegal. Those percentages in Mallorca are 80%, and in Barcelona 50%,” he said then, crossing out this “intolerable” and a fraud that does not It would be allowed in any other sector or economic activity.