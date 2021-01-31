The energy bill of the French will increase. The government confirmed on Friday that it had validated the increase in regulated electricity tariffs of 1.61% on February 1, proposed in mid-January by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). According to this body, this should represent an additional cost of 15 euros per year on average. Twenty-three million households subscribed to the EDF blue tariff are concerned, but also those who obtain supplies from alternative suppliers, whose tariffs are indexed to those of EDF. The gas prices applied by Engie will increase by 3.5% on the same Monday. The increase in the price of electricity is partly explained by the additional costs entailed by the containment and the postponement of maintenance of nuclear power plants, normally carried out in spring and summer. It occurs in a context where, forced to stay at home, the French consumed more electricity: + 4% during the first confinement and + 20% during the second, according to the Electricity Transmission Network (RTE). These increases are on top of years of increases. “Since 2007, consumer prices for electricity have increased by around 50%”, indicated, in April 2019, an INSEE study. This increase is responsible for a 1.5% increase in consumer prices over the period. C. B.