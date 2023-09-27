Consumption | Restaurateurs tell how inflation affects the supply of lunch – There has also been an interesting change in the behavior of diners

We asked lunch restaurants how inflation is reflected in their offerings. There has also been a change in consumer behavior, restaurants say.

Food the increase in price has hardly gone unnoticed by anyone. Along with shopping baskets inflation is discouraging the restaurant business, which is also reflected in consumers’ plates.

Already at the beginning of the year, it was predicted that shrinkflation is becoming more common in restaurants i.e. an increase in the hidden price. Several small portions instead of large main dishes, fixed menus and a preference for inexpensive ingredients are evidence of this.

The phenomenon can also be seen in lunch places. In some places the price may have been raised, in others the supply has been cut. Diners may have noticed that the size of the coffee cup has decreased and the cherry tomatoes have disappeared from the salad.

We asked the restaurant chains themselves how the increase in prices is reflected in lunch dining.

Based on HS’s round of calls, one message is repeated over and over again: fresh fish, especially salmon, is available less often. Likewise, the consumption of red meat has decreased.

Even before inflation, salmon and beef could be on the table at the same time, but not anymore, CEO of Factory, which offers a buffet lunch Matti Karvonen says.

“If you put two more expensive raw materials on offer now, the profit for the day would go down the drain,” he sums up.

Business Director of Sodexo Pia Romu says that fresh fish is increasingly sold as a service product at lunch. In this case, you can’t get it from the buffet, but at a separate price at the counter.

Despite this, fish and red meat have not completely disappeared from menus. Next to them, more chicken and plant-based protein, for example, have been added.

“For example, instead of a whole piece of salmon, we now offer an Asian wok with salmon in it,” CEO of Compass Group Finland Hannu Rahnasto mentions. Acquired by Compass Group a couple of years ago Fazer Food Services restaurants.

Recipes have therefore been applied so that cheaper ingredients, such as seasonal vegetables, are proportionally more on the plate than before.

In part piece limits are used in lunch restaurants: for example, the customer is advised to take no more than six meatballs or two chicken steaks.

Business director of Ylva, responsible for Unicafe student restaurants Anne Immonen says that the amount of protein in student canteens has always been regulated.

“There is still no restriction on taking salad, potatoes, rice or bread,” he continues.

A restaurant can also influence what ends up on people’s plates through its own operations, Matti Karvonen emphasizes. This can be seen in whether whole or reduced, half pieces of meat or fish are sitting on the table.

“If the expensive protein is cut into large fillets, of course the customer will take what is offered,” he says.

“But if the expensive raw material is chopped into reasonably sized pieces, it is easier for people to regulate their eating. If you want, you can take two pieces if one is not enough.”

“ “Yes, salad and vegetables are eaten more abundantly today than a few years ago.”

Interviewees do not admit that the restaurants have been systematically reductions of dishes such as plates. According to Sodexo’s Pia Romu, many restaurants have already switched to a “one-plate tactic” a few years ago.

In other words, all lunch canteens no longer have separate salad plates, but all the food is put together on one plate. This reduces wastage and also eases the difficult situation of restaurants, says Romu.

Towards the end of the lunch service, we move to smaller serving dishes. When the flow of customers starts to slow down, it’s not a good idea to keep food in unnecessarily large bowls, Romu reasons.

When meat and fish have become more expensive, more and more plants are preferred in lunch restaurants. People have learned to put salad on their plate, restaurants are praised.

Customers behavior at lunch is partly regulated by how the dishes on the table are arranged. More has been invested in it than before, the restaurants say.

Salads and vegetarian options are usually at the beginning of the menu. This makes people grab more green on their plate, Hannu Rahnasto believes.

“Yes, salad and vegetables are eaten more abundantly today than a few years ago”, confirms Matti Karvonen.

Especially in student canteens, the role of vegetarian food is felt, says Anne Immonen. In August, the share of completely vegan food was almost half of the sales, 47 percent.

All right is that even plant-based raw materials are no longer very affordable alternatives.

It is not unusual for a lunch restaurant to replace expensive tomato paste with a cheaper one, says Pia Romu.

The seasonal nature is emphasized even more, Hannu Rahnasto adds. Therefore, seasonal vegetables are served at lunch.

At the moment, for example, domestic zucchini is more affordable than greenhouse cucumber. Domestic root vegetables and cabbage in salad bases are much cheaper for the restaurant than special salads.

Instead of an orange, the table is served with a domestic apple, and instead of grapes, there can be radishes or pears. Cherry tomatoes in particular are so expensive right now that they are mostly seen as a decoration, says Compass Group.

Cherry tomatoes have also been removed from the salad base of the Fazer cafes that sell lunch salads this autumn and replaced with carrot strips, says the CEO of Fazer Retail Finland. Miika Kostilainen.

However, according to Kostilainen, the reason is not the savings, but the recipe change sought “foodiness and a better mouthfeel”.

“Of course, we constantly monitor the prices of vegetables and, if necessary, we react in procurement if the price of a product rises sharply,” he says.

The cafe’s salad selection includes, among other things, fresh and hand-peeled shrimp, domestic rainbow salmon, real feta cheese and domestic chicken, despite their higher prices, Kostilainen says.

At lunch it is possible to save other than by reducing quality and supply, Hannu Rahnasto emphasizes.

Many restaurants have relaxed their previous opening hours. Friday is a day when it is not necessarily profitable to keep the lunch place open at least the whole day.

On the other hand, some change is definitely here to stay, Rahnasto believes. The fact that the absolute value is not the abundance of the offer but the quality of the lunch.

“Our idea is that no one wants to return to an abundant lunch that resembles a Swedish ship. Not at a time when the tables are on their backs from morning to night and half are thrown in the trash,” he sums up.

Despite the savings, all interviewees feel that a proper lunch meal is not losing its role in Finns’ everyday life.

“I think lunch has experienced a renaissance, when the importance of presence is increasingly important to many people after remote work and crisis phases”, Rahnasto reflects.

For the story, Deliber’s restaurant manager Pasi Oksa has also been interviewed.