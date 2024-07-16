Consumption research | Researchers: If you want to save, you should rely on regular cash

Consumption research|When buying with cards, there is no “physical image” of the consumption amount, say the researchers. If you want to save, you should rely on cash.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Cash is shrinking all over the world. Paying with cards increases private consumption. Without cash, the consumer does not have a physical picture of the amount of consumption, say the researchers. They compared studies on payment in 17 different countries. Paying in cash increases spending discipline. Paying with cards could be compared more, for example to paying with smartphones and even to cryptocurrencies.

The phenomenon Finns have also noticed from their bank statements. Not so much for the wallet.

When you don’t use cash, unnecessary or even reckless consumption increases.

We Finns are not the only sinners here. The same phenomenon applies in all societies that are just transitioning away from banknotes and coins. That is, to digital.

The Nordic countries have been pioneers in this for a long time. In many other countries, the phenomenon is new. But payment traffic is digitized almost everywhere.

Australians consumer researchers compared 71 studies that had been carried out in 17 different countries. Data on the purchases of 11,000 consumers was included.

The same observation was made in all of them.

If the bills and coins were missing from the wallet and were replaced by bank and other credit cards, the private consumer’s payments increased.

The difference in consumption was “small, but significant”.

It was especially visible in attention-grabbing consumption, for example in luxury clothes and jewelry.

According to the researchers, the phenomenon is caused by the fact that a “physical image” of the amount of consumption does not arise in the head.

If wants to save, is recommended by a marketing and consumer researcher Lachlan Schomburgk Still cash from University of Adelaide.

“When using cash, people count and hand bills and coins to others. It makes consumption more visible,” he says In the University of Adelaide Bulletin.

Banknotes and coins therefore increase spending discipline.

The reduction in cash did not seem to affect tipping and donations. People still seemed to have coins at the bottom of their pockets, from which tips came out, for example into tip cups, the release states. Increasingly, direct tips can also be given with payment terminals.

Inflation did not seem to affect the amount of consumption, whether paying by card or cash.

Cards the effect on consumption could be studied further.

For example, you could compare two common payment methods internationally, paying with credit cards and paying with smartphones, such as Google Pay or Apple Pay.

The research could even be extended to cryptocurrencies.

“Perhaps such comparisons encourage us to make increasingly informed purchasing decisions,” says Schomburgk.

He compared purchasing surveys with his groups In the Journal of Retailing.