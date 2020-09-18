Michel-Edouard Leclerc, president of the Leclerc centers, was the guest of the “8:30 am franceinfo”, Friday September 18, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Michel-Edouard Leclerc, president of the Leclerc centers, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Friday September 18, 2020. Consumption habits, price of masks, CICE assessment … He answers questions of Marc Fauvelle and Sahlia Brakhlia.

“350,000 additional consumers”

“We have 350,000 more consumers since the release of confinement (…) During confinement, consumers noted that prices were high in town, in the stores where they were forced to go”, explains Michel-Edouard Leclerc, boss of the largest French distribution group. “There is also the ‘drive’ effect, which has been very successful. There is a 50% increase in these services.”, he says.

The price of masks “will fall further”

The price of surgical masks “has already fallen” and “it will drop further “ in mass distribution, promises the CEO of the Leclerc group. “They weren’t going down because we had trouble buying masks, when we got them, we bought them very expensive, we had to liquidate stocks and in France we are not allowed to sell to loss”, he explains. As for so-called “general public” masks, demand is lower than expected: “The French do not buy so much textiles, they remain on the arms of most distributors”, notes Michel-Edouard Leclerc.

Recovery plan: “We are on track”

“Today, Leclerc invests for tomorrow much more cheerfully because we know that there will be a reduction in production taxes”, says Michel-Edouard Leclerc. For him, the CICE, then the recovery plan, help support employment because they give confidence to entrepreneurs and bosses. “It doesn’t give a damn about hiring 400 people. From that moment on, you have a social and fiscal debt, Urssaf”, he recalls. “I find that with this Covid management plan, at the corporate level, even if I do not yet know how it will be financed, and the recovery plan that is coming, but that will depend on the quality of execution, we are well, the country is on track “.

