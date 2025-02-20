The Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030, which is directed in «Decorative practices and other potential infractions» of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users.

This was announced on Thursday by the Ministry through a statement in which he specified that these new sanctioning files that open have their origin in the investigation that was launched from the department led by Pablo Bustinduy last December, from which required information to various companies that operate throughout the national territory marketing tourist accommodations in rent.

The data collected by the General Directorate of Consumer “would verify” that these companies would be causing «Injuries or risks for consumer interests and users in a generalized way «.

Specifically, these sanctioning files are initiated after being detected that these great managers, which manage hundreds of tourist homes, would be offering «False information or information that, even being truthfuldue to its content or presentation induces or may error the recipients “, which, according to the Bustinduy portfolio, would mean a” deceptive practice “susceptible to” alter “economic behavior, as defined by article 5 of the law of the law of unfair competition. »This is, for example, to indicate in the announcement that whoever manages a tourist accommodation is a particular person, or several, when it really is a company,” he added.









Deceptive practices

These practices would be considered “deceptive” based on article 27 of the Deleal Competition Law, where, explained consumption, it is detailed that “affirm fraudulently or create the false impression that a businessman or professional does not act within the framework of his Business or professional activity “as well as” presenting fraudulently as a consumer or user “are actions contrary to the regulations.

«According to the legal precept, these practices can also be described as serious infractions, With fines of up to 100,000 eurosamount that can be exceeded until they reach between four and six times the illicit benefit that each company has obtained for having carried out, ”the Ministry warned.

On the other hand, the General Directorate of Consumption stressed that the opening of these files “does not prejudge the final result of them.”

File to a platform

These new sanction procedures by consumption join the sanctioning file that the department directed by Pablo Bustinduy opened two months ago, also in the field of tourist homes, to a platform dedicated to the rental of this type of accommodation.

In this case, the file was launched because this platform maintains «Thousands of tourist floors ads that were cataloged as illicit advertising For assuming an infraction of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users «, according to the department of Bustinduy.

The General Directorate of Consumption asked the platform to withdraw these ads “imminent” and, “before its refusal”, the file was initiated.

These initiatives are framed in the objective set by Pablo Bustinduy to “protect the rights of consumers and put an end to those practices that are making access to housing to many people in our country”, as claimed by their cabinet.

Along these same lines, the General Directorate of Consumer began to investigate various real estate agencies that would have carried out “abusive” practices against tenants in rental management, How to force to pay commission for the management of the lease, to sign temporary contracts without justifying temporality, or accepting contrary clauses the regulations.