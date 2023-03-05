The consumption of ultra-processed foods in Brazil is associated with thousands of deaths per year, according to a study carried out by the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), University of São Paulo (USP) and the University of Santiago de Chile.

According to the survey, products processed in industries that have additives such as dyes, flavorings and preservatives were responsible for the deaths of 57,000 people in Brazil in 2019 alone.

One of the reasons that ends up making the problem serious is that there are subsidies and tax incentives for industrialized products that are generally unhealthy, while healthy foods receive little or no incentives, especially when grown by small producers.

+ Consumption of ultra-processed foods may increase cancer risk, says study

+ Study carried out with Brazilians associates cognitive decline with ultra-processed foods

The incentives remain in force despite the Ministry of Health recognizing the dangers that ultra-processed products can cause, such as the development of chronic diseases.

The consumption of these foods is directly linked to a greater risk of developing cancer, heart, respiratory and kidney diseases and hypertension, which according to the ministry cause about 70% of deaths in the country.