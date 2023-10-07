Some of the largest consumers are highly educated adults living in cities in sub-Saharan Africa (with 12.4 glasses per week). In Italy less than 2 are drunk, but it worries children
Consumption of sugary drinks among adults worldwide is on the rise. This was revealed by a study by researchers at Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy from Tufts University in Massachusetts, published in the journal at the beginning of October Nature Communications.
Global growth of 16%but the data is very discontinuous between the various macro areas of the planet, because, for example, consumption in Latin America/Caribbean and high-income countries has decreased, while it has increased in sub-Saharan Africa.
The period of time analyzed was that between 1990 and 2018 thanks to Global Dietary Database which collects data from 185 countries.
The sugary drinks included in the calculation were: soft drinks, energy drinks, fruit juices, punch, lemonade and fresh water (made from fruit, sugar and water) that contain over 50 calories per serving (with portion of approximately 24 cl, a plastic glass); the definition excluded 100% fruit and vegetable juices, artificially sweetened drinks (light) and sweetened milk.
In 2018, on average, an adult (considered aged 20 and over) consumed 2.7 portions of sugary drinks per weekbut the percentage ranged from 0.7 in South Asia to 7.8 portions in Latin America and the Caribbean.
With the exception of Latin America/Caribbean and high-income countries, all regions recorded constant increases between 1990 and 2018 in consumption. Increasing trends were more pronounced in specific subnational groups. For example, they were greatest among younger adults in Central/Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the Middle East/North Africa, Southeast and East Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa.
It was observed that overall hiring was highest among males compared to females and among older men young compared to the elderly.
Nationally, the countries with the highest consumption included Mexico (8.9), Ethiopia (7.1), the United States (4.9) and Nigeria (4.9)compared to India, China and Bangladesh (with 0.2 servings per week for each).
Italy, as seen in the attached graph (above) in the part of the world that consumes from 1.5 to 3.5 portions per week, therefore in the penultimate place at the bottom of the scale. They can be seen well dark blue colorthe areas of the world where the portions consumed are over 10.5 per week.
In the second graph (below) is noted as the estimated consumption in Italy in 2018 is under two portions per week. The change in consumption from 1990 to 2005 was slightly up, while that from 1990 to 2018 was slightly decreasing.
Overall, they are some of the largest consumers of sugary drinks in the world urban, highly educated adults in sub-Saharan Africa (with 12.4 servings per week).
Greater national social and economic development correlates statistically significantly with lower intakes of sugary drinks, as for high-income countries. These results – write the authors of the study – are in line with the nutritional and epidemiological transition underway globally, which disproportionately affects the poorest nations. The unhealthy diet of countries like the USA, the so-called western diet (characterized by processed foods with a prevalence of sugar, salt, animal fats) in some developing countries has come hand in hand with well-being, with all the damage to health it entails in the long term.
Sugary drinks represent a public health problem because they have been widely associated with them to obesity and cardiometabolic diseaseswhich are among the leading causes of death globally.
Not only that, a recent study confirmed what was previously only a hypothesis: an association between the consumption of processed foods (including sugary drinks) and the onset of depression.
Although Italy is among the most virtuous countries in the world for adults, all eyes are onchildhood: in 2019, 25.4% of children aged 8 and 9 consumed sugary and/or carbonated drinks daily (data from the latest Okkio alla Salute report). In 2019, overweight children in Italy were 20.4% of the total and 9.4% were obese.
October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 08:06)
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#Consumption #sugary #drinks #among #adults #worldwide #increasing