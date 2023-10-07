Some of the largest consumers are highly educated adults living in cities in sub-Saharan Africa (with 12.4 glasses per week). In Italy less than 2 are drunk, but it worries children

Consumption of sugary drinks among adults worldwide is on the rise. This was revealed by a study by researchers at Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy from Tufts University in Massachusetts, published in the journal at the beginning of October Nature Communications.

Global growth of 16%but the data is very discontinuous between the various macro areas of the planet, because, for example, consumption in Latin America/Caribbean and high-income countries has decreased, while it has increased in sub-Saharan Africa.

The period of time analyzed was that between 1990 and 2018 thanks to Global Dietary Database which collects data from 185 countries.

The sugary drinks included in the calculation were: soft drinks, energy drinks, fruit juices, punch, lemonade and fresh water (made from fruit, sugar and water) that contain over 50 calories per serving (with portion of approximately 24 cl, a plastic glass); the definition excluded 100% fruit and vegetable juices, artificially sweetened drinks (light) and sweetened milk.

In 2018, on average, an adult (considered aged 20 and over) consumed 2.7 portions of sugary drinks per weekbut the percentage ranged from 0.7 in South Asia to 7.8 portions in Latin America and the Caribbean.

With the exception of Latin America/Caribbean and high-income countries, all regions recorded constant increases between 1990 and 2018 in consumption. Increasing trends were more pronounced in specific subnational groups. For example, they were greatest among younger adults in Central/Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the Middle East/North Africa, Southeast and East Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa.

It was observed that overall hiring was highest among males compared to females and among older men young compared to the elderly.

Nationally, the countries with the highest consumption included Mexico (8.9), Ethiopia (7.1), the United States (4.9) and Nigeria (4.9)compared to India, China and Bangladesh (with 0.2 servings per week for each).