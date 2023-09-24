The decline was driven by the decrease in demand for products from the mineral extractive industry; June saw an increase of 1.4%

Apparent consumption of industrial goods fell 2.5% in July compared to June 2023. Data from Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research), released on Tuesday (September 18, 2023), show the portion of Brazilian industrial production and imports aimed at the domestic market. Read the complete (PDF – 475 kB).

The retraction came after a 1.4% increase in June. The indicator also fell by 5.2% compared to July 2022, by 2.6% in the year and by 1.1% in 12 months.

The drop from June to July this year was driven by the consumption of national industrial goods, which fell 3.5% in July. Consumption of imported goods increased by 0.2%.

Demand for products from the mineral extractive industry fell 16.6%, while products from the manufacturing industry fell 1.8%.

Thirteen of the 22 segments of the manufacturing industry saw a drop in demand, including tobacco products (-13.8%), clothing and accessories (-8.2%) and machinery and equipment (-7.1%). Among the 9 activities with an increase, other transport equipment (22.5%) and food products (2.2%) stand out.

Of the 4 major economic categories, two fell: capital goods, that is, machinery and equipment used in the productive sector (-5.7%), and intermediate goods, that is, industrialized inputs used in the productive sector (-2 .4%). Consumer goods rose: durable (4.6%) and semi- and non-durable (1.4%).

With information from Brazil Agency.