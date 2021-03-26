The use of alcohol, tobacco and cannabis declined during the pandemic, while the use of non-prescription hypnosedatives increased slightly. It is the data that is extracted from the survey carried out by the Spanish Observatory of Drugs and Addictions (OEDA) on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic during 2020 on the pattern of consumption of psychoactive substances and other behaviors with addictive potential. The study was carried out between the months of November and December 2020, just eight months after the declaration of the state of alarm, through a fifteen-hour telephone questionnaire that was conducted with 7,886 people between 15 and 64 years old. , 3,961 men and 3,925 women, and another 894 people over 64 years of age.

The first myth that the survey demolishes, according to Joan Ramón Villalbí, delegate of the Government of the National Plan on Drugs, is that alcohol consumption had increased, due to the massive purchase in supermarkets. “The consumption of alcoholic beverages decreased because we had closed the entire restaurant and hospitality channel, therefore the overall consumption was actually low, although the purchase in supermarkets increased,” he said. The decrease has been in all age groups and in both genders, but “fundamentally it has fallen in those under 25 years of age.” In Villalbí’s opinion, these data basically indicate that “when there is less access and availability, consumption decreases.”

Thus, before the pandemic the prevalence was 62%, while during the pandemic it was 57.3%. This represents a decrease of 8%, which in 15-24 year olds reaches 25%. The prevalence of daily use in the last 30 days during the pandemic is 9.4%. Intensive alcohol consumption in the form of alcohol poisoning also decreased during the pandemic, in both sexes and in all age groups. The prevalence of alcohol poisoning before the pandemic was 17.2% and during the pandemic 9.7%. In the 15-19 age group, the decline was 25%. During the pandemic, 16% of the population aged 15 to 64 surveyed carried out a possible risky consumption of alcohol, with risky alcohol consumption being higher in men (17.3%) than in women (14.8% ). “There are people,” Villalbí points out, “who used alcohol and have stopped doing so. There is a large part that has decreased consumption and a small part that has increased it, so the pattern is clear.

Villalbí has ​​described the survey as “prowess and heroism”. “We had to suspend the survey that we do every two years at home because the pandemic began and in a short time we put the telephone survey to complete with data on what was happening during the pandemic,” he explained. “This data is very new. It is one of the few representative surveys in the world on what has happened during the pandemic. Representative of the population resident in Spain over 14 years of age. It allows us to have a very exact photo of what has happened in Spain during this period ”, he says.

While the use of non-prescription hypnosedatives and the consumption of hours of internet for fun increased slightly and online gambling remained unchanged. Online gambling, on the other hand, is maintained and in the case of the younger groups of people, it has risen slightly.

The survey, according to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, shows that “it is possible to change addictive habits.”