Consumption Meat consumption has leveled off in recent years after a sharp rise, moving away from eating meat slowly

Total consumption has remained at around 80 kg per person for a few years.

Lihan consumption has remained relatively stable in Finland, says a specialist researcher at the Natural Resources Center of Finland (Luke) Csaba Jansik.

“We can say with certainty that meat consumption has not fallen, but has leveled off,” Jansik says.

The total consumption of meat has remained at about 80 kilograms per person for a few years. Previously, the growth of meat consumption was rapid, because in 2000 Finland consumed about 70 kilos of meat per capita.

Last and second year, consumption fell marginally, but there is nothing dramatic about it, according to Jansik. Consumption has also declined momentarily in previous years before returning to the upward trend. However, there has been a clear shift between meat species.

According to Jansik, the consumption of poultry meat has risen sharply. In contrast, pork consumption has fallen sharply in the 2010s. Poultry meat and pork are now eaten in about the same amount, about 28 to 29 kilos per person.

In beef, consumption patterns have not changed in the same way. It has remained at the level of 18-19 kilograms per person.

“Beef consumption is relatively steady. There has been no change in twenty years, ”says Jansik.

Meat expert of the Central Association of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK) Mari Lukkariniemi points out that there is seasonal variation in meat consumption. Consumption is at its lowest in the early months of the year.

As the weather improves, people go grilling, which increases meat consumption. In the autumn, consumption will fall again.

In Europe Among other things, the EU Commission makes ten-year forecasts of meat consumption. Luke’s own forecast extends to the end of the year. The next forecast will be released in late May.

According to long-term forecasts, meat consumption will decrease somewhat, but will remain relatively stable.

“The bill is much smaller than what is generally perceived by the media,” Jansik emphasizes.

According to him, the transition from eating meat to other sources of protein is extremely slow. This decade, consumption is projected by the European Commission to fall by 1.1 kilograms.

“A pound in a decade and a half isn’t a big change from the current level,” Jansik says.

Jansikin According to Korona, last year did not cause major changes in the level of consumption and the long-term trend. Other changes occurred instead.

Lukkariniemi says that after the outbreak of the corona more than a year ago, there was a drastic change in the consumption of meat in consumers’ daily meals.

“The meat was bought hamster. Now there is no similar hoarding phenomenon as there was in the corresponding period last year, ”says Lukkariniemi.

Sales of minced meat jumped sharply a year ago. Minced meat was made as much as could be, and yet the shelves of the shops were occasionally empty.

“Last year is not very comparable to normal,” Lukkariniemi estimates.

As eating at home increased, cold cuts, sausages and minced meat were traded. Correspondingly, restaurant dining decreased.