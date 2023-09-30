Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 12:00

Consumption in Brazilian homes increased by 4.12% in sales volume in August compared to the same period in 2022. Data from the Brazilian Supermarket Association (Abras) indicate positive months of consumption ahead. This growth will be driven by consecutive drops in food prices, as well as due to income transfer programs. Despite the positive outlook, the numbers do not deserve much celebration or euphoria, in the view of those who deal with data in the segment.

The price of Abrasmercado (basket of 35 mass consumer products monitored by Abras) fell 5.33% in August compared to the same month in 2022. The basket also registered a devaluation of 1.71% compared to July and, in year, the accumulated drop is 4.89%. Prices, on average, fell from R$730.06 to R$717.55. The basket is made up of the categories of food, drinks, meat, cleaning products, hygiene and beauty items.

Strong drop in the price of meat

Protein consumption was favored by the greater supply on the domestic market and the improvement in consumer income, according to the institution. In August, price declines were detected in front cuts (-1.10%) and rear cuts (-1.78%). In the year, the accumulated drops are -9.21% and -12.03%, respectively for these items.

Other proteins followed the downward trend recorded in previous months: frozen chicken (-2.04%) and ham (-0.85%). Furthermore, for the first time in the year, eggs registered a drop (-3.15%). Among basic items, the most significant drop was recorded in the price of beans (-8.27%). Year-to-date, the drop is 12.77%.

Future volumes

In Abras’ assessment, the consecutive drops in food prices contributed to the increase in the volume of items added to the consumer basket. “Income stability combined with the drop in food prices allowed consumers to add more items to their household supply basket and look for value-added items, such as beef”, analyzes the vice-president of the association, Marcio Milan.

In the view of the director of Nielsen IQ, Domenico Filho, from now on we can expect a positive scenario, but without euphoria. “We can expect a positive scenario for Brazilian sales volume, mainly from modern retail, but I wouldn’t expect very accelerated growth,” he told Broadcast.

He assesses that Brazilians still have reduced purchasing power due to inflation. “The increase in food prices alone over the last three years was 50%. In other words, Brazilians have eroded purchasing power, have a very high level of debt and are in default, especially with credit cards. So, it will still take some time, even with this reduction in prices, for this stock of debt to balance in Brazilians’ pockets and for them to be able to return to consumption”, he states. In this context, he understands that the sector’s growth should be smooth.

Abras maintains a growth projection of 2.5% for the sector for the year 2023. For Milan, this is a conservative decision and there is an upward bias for the coming months. Therefore, it is possible to adjust expectations next month.

Expansion

From January to September this year, 482 stores have already been opened in the supermarket sector. Of these, 228 are new and 254 are reopenings. Of the new stores, 137 are supermarkets and 91 wholesale stores.

According to a recent survey by Nielsen, since 2020, cash and carry stores have already dominated consumption in Brazilian homes, but this consumer preference has been accentuated. That year, the banners in this category were frequented by 65% ​​of households, while supermarkets reached 62% of them. The difference has increased: it rose to 71% for wholesale stores and 64% in supermarkets last year and, now, in the second quarter of 2023, it reached 73% versus 62%, with wholesale stores once again ahead.

For Domenico Filho, however, there are reservations regarding the continuity of this dominance and growth. “Today, wholesale is growing a lot due to the opening of stores and not because of store-by-store ‘performance’. Now, when we look at the sales scenario in the comparison of the same stores (excluding the performance of new stores) we can already see a scenario of more stability in the channel.”