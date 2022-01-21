Guamuchil, Sinaloa.- Guamúchil restaurateurs are affected by the restrictions of the pandemic, said the president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) of Évora, Carlos Alonso Orduno.

The leader of the merchants I affirm that this month’s sales have presented a considerable drop for the entrepreneurs of the municipality, being the restaurant sector the most affected in recent days, since approximately more than 50 percent of drops in consumption have been registered, while in the commercial area of ​​the City Center there is a decrease of 30 percent in sales.

This is mainly due to the reaction of citizens in response to COVID-19 infections that do not stop increasing.

“The city looks calmer, people take their measures and protect themselves,” said the president of the kanak.

Read more: Salvador Alvarado’s DSPyTM has received 22 complaints of family violence between December and January

For this reason, the assistance to the shops of the municipality is scarce, negatively affecting the economic spill that had been presented in the last month.

“In addition to this, because the famous January slope joined us, it is something that did not come to favor us,” he exclaimed.

However, he clarified that all shops they are abiding by the health protocols established by the health authorities.

“We hope that this situation will recover quickly, we are even sending signals that we are working with all health measures so that the client feels calm when they go to a business,” he said.

For his part, the leader of the restaurateurs, Ariel Armenta Armenta, declared that there is indeed an adjustment of casualties in the restaurants of the city.

“Apparently we do have 30 percent below capacity,” he mentioned.

This has had negative repercussions on the economy of the business, since it also faces the reality of the increase in the price of the inputs that they require to continue operating.

The restaurateurs hope to be able to recover soon from this bad season, because on the one hand they know the responsibility of taking care of their loved ones from the spread of COVID-19, and on the other hand they want to be able to reactivate soon to improve the economy of their businesses.

The leader of this sector mentioned that according to what the authorities said, if the epidemiological conditions continue to be restricted in such a way that there is control and there is a considerable decrease in infections, they hope that by mid-February they can return to normal.

Read more: 200 new admissions are expected for the next school year at campus 21 of Cobaes in Guamúchil

“We are waiting for the date that everyone is waiting for, February 14, it is when we believe that the respite that we need can come”, Armenta Armenta stated, for which a good rebound in sales and consumption is estimated for the Day of Love and Friendship, wishing that normal conditions are found.