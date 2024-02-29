Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/29/2024 – 12:39

Consumption in Brazilian Homes increased by 1.21% in January 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The monthly variation, in relation to December, was 22.01%, due to the seasonal strength of the month of end-of-day festivities of year. The data is from the Brazilian Supermarket Association (Abras), released at a press conference this Thursday morning, 29.

Abras maintains a growth projection of 2.50% for the sector for the year 2024. The January macro scenario had R$14.48 billion in Bolsa Família payments. “It’s around R$1 billion more than the previous year”, points out the association’s vice-president, Marcio Milan. In addition, there was an adjustment of 6.97% to the minimum wage. Furthermore, inflation measured by the IPCA was higher for food than the full indicator for the fourth consecutive month.

According to Milan, January's growth was also contributed by increased employability, which kept consumption strong. “The sector also continued its growth plans, with the opening of 34 new stores, including 21 supermarkets and 13 cash and carry stores,” he said.

Last month's result was within the range observed in January of other years. Consumption in the period is historically compromised by higher household expenses at the beginning of the year. In 2023, household consumption growth was 3.09%, compared to a projection by Abras that estimated an increase of 2.5%.

Abrasmercado (basket of 35 consumer products monitored by Abras) had an increase in prices of 1.40% in January, compared to the immediately previous month, with prices increasing from R$722.57 to R$732.39 in the period . Main drops were seen in items such as onions and toilet paper, while the increase was greatest in potatoes, beans, rice, tomatoes and soybean oil.

In the regional analysis, the biggest variation was in the north region (+3.09%). Then, the Central-West had an increase of 1.95%, in the Northeast and Southeast, of 1.37%, and in the South, of 1.24%.